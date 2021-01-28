Buffalo Gap boys basketball team slips past Waynesboro

Coach Chad Ward has seen his Buffalo Gap boys basketball squad have better shooting nights.
But when it mattered most, the Bison found a way to put the ball in the basket.
In a see-saw battle with nondistrict opponent Waynesboro, the Bison finally pulled away late in the final period for a 53-46 victory Wednesday night.
“Our shots weren’t falling, and you could see our frustration on the defensive end,” Ward said. “We talked them at halftime about sticking to the game plan until the shots started falling.”
The Little Giants opened in a zone, forcing the Bison to prove they could shoot it well enough to force Waynesboro into a different defensive strategy. The zone proved effective as the shots rimmed out for Gap in the first quarter.
Tanner Rivenburg’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which connected from several feet behind the 3-point arc, provided Gap with a 3-point lead heading into the second period.
Neither team could assert its will in the second quarter. Gap and Waynesboro each scored 14 points in the period, and Gap maintained the same three-point lead it had at the end of the third quarter.
Little Giant point guard Charles Haynes provided a spark in the third quarter, scoring on back-to-back drives with a pair of dazzling finishes. Waynesboro outscored Gap 9-8 in the period, and only trailed by two, 35-33, heading into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played together,” Waynesboro boys’ basketball coach Sidney Diggs said. “It’s just the little things; turnovers, not getting back on the defensive end and over dribbling.”
MyKal Gardner’s acrobatic layup tied the game at 35-35, but Rivenburg responded with a clutch 3-pointer. That shot put Gap up for good, and the Bison sealed the game eight consecutive free throws, four by Bennett Bowers and four by Rivenburg.
“We extended our lead without about three minutes left, and we were able to pull them out of their zone,” Ward said. “They cut it to three with two minutes left, and we were able to extend it back out with good free throw shooting.”
In addition to Rivenburg’s game-high 23 points, Ethan Teter had 15 points, which included a pair of electrifying dunks. Bowers had 14 for the Bison (4-4, 3-4) in the win.
Kyan Kirby had 13 points for Waynesboro (1-7) and Haynes added 11. Buffalo Gap won the junior varsity game 81-35. Jackson Ingram had a game-high 37 points for the Bison in the win, and Logan Hewitt added 13. Christian Williams had 9 points for the Little Giants.
BUFFALO GAP 53, WAYNESBORO 46
BUFFALO GAP (53) — Bowers 4 6-6 14, Hewitt 0 1-2 1, Rivenburg 6 8-10 23, Teter 6 3-4 15, Sherrill, Canterbury, Thompson, LaPorte, TOTALS 16 18-22 53