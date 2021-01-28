Buffalo Gap boys basketball team slips past Waynesboro

Coach Chad Ward has seen his Buffalo Gap boys basketball squad have better shooting nights.

But when it mattered most, the Bison found a way to put the ball in the basket.

In a see-saw battle with nondistrict opponent Waynesboro, the Bison finally pulled away late in the final period for a 53-46 victory Wednesday night.

“Our shots weren’t falling, and you could see our frustration on the defensive end,” Ward said. “We talked them at halftime about sticking to the game plan until the shots started falling.”

The Little Giants opened in a zone, forcing the Bison to prove they could shoot it well enough to force Waynesboro into a different defensive strategy. The zone proved effective as the shots rimmed out for Gap in the first quarter.

Tanner Rivenburg’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which connected from several feet behind the 3-point arc, provided Gap with a 3-point lead heading into the second period.

Neither team could assert its will in the second quarter. Gap and Waynesboro each scored 14 points in the period, and Gap maintained the same three-point lead it had at the end of the third quarter.