Buffalo Gap boys cross country topple Cougars
STUARTS DRAFT — Buffalo Gap claimed four of the top five spots Monday as the Bison knocked off the Stuarts Draft Cougars 21-34 in a Shenandoah District boys cross country meet.

The girls meet only had four runners participating, so there was no team score.

Ben Cromer led the Bison with a first-place time of 19:37.6. Jesse Abshire crossed third in 20:58.6, while Blake Cross and Caleb Graham were fourth and fifth, respectively, in 21:08.4 and 22:01.5. Dakota Humphries was the final Bison counter in eighth at 22:34.3.

For the Cougars, Leo Callo kept the Bison from claiming the top four spots by crossing second in 20:33.0. The other Draft counters included Sebastian Grenier in sixth (22:10.2), Ben Ratcliffe seventh (22:30.4), Brady Bell ninth (23:18.2) and Ben Allen 10th (23:22.6).

Draft had the top two finishers in the girls race with Sophia Clark and Zoe Perry. Clark won at 27:08.4, while Perry clocked a 27:52.3.

Gap’s Olivia Kovesi was third at 31:01.7 and Draft’s Christina Santiago was fourth at 32:29.4.

Both teams are back on the course next Monday. The Bison host Wilson Memorial, while the Cougars travel to Fort Defiance.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

