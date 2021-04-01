Buffalo Gap football team beats Fort Defiance to keep playoff hopes alive

Gap (3-3, 2-3) turned three defensive stops on fourth down into a trio of touchdowns, two in the first half that led to a 16-0 advantage at the break, which ended in a heavy snow squall that turned the area into a snow globe with the gusty, biting wind.

“Defense drives the offense and vice versa,” Wygant said. “We stole the momentum on those three stops and turned them into points. That pushes you ahead for success.”

The Bison’s first stop came when Fort was stopped a yard short on fourth-and-2 at Gap’s 42. After Rivenburg broke off a 20-yard on second down to Fort’s 20, Bryce Hildebrand swept the right side from 6 yards out four plays later. Curtis Lowe ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter.

Fort (1-5, 1-4) went for it again on its second possession, but a mishandled snap on fourth-and-5 lost 3 yards to Gap’s 40. Rivenburg ripped off another 20-yard run on first down to put the ball at Fort’s 40. On second down, Rivenburg rolled to his right and flipped a short pass in the flat to Lowe, who did the rest by weaving through the defense for a 40-yard touchdown. Lowe converted his second two-point conversion run, giving the Bison a 16-0 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter.