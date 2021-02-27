Buffalo Gap football team survives visiting Luray in overtime

BUFFALO GAP — In an overtime thriller to open the 2012 football season, the Buffalo Gap Bison edged visiting Luray 17-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Hunter Campbell's 25-yard difference in the extra period proved to be the winner as the Bison defense forced a Luray fumble in the first possession of overtime.

"He (Campbell) knows what he's doing," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant. "We have the utmost confidence in him."

Luray took the field after replacing Bath County as the Gap's first opponent.

But neither team could score in the first half as a series of turnovers aided both defenses.

"We've got to clean some things up," Wygant said. "We can't turn the ball over and shoot ourselves in the foot; and we have to finish drives. But we responded well.

After being deadlocked for the first two periods, the game between the former Shenandoah District rivals opened up a bit in the third quarter.

"We had one more day to prepare, so that helped, but we thought we knew what they would do," Wygant said. "We were familiar with them and our guys approached the game mentally well."