Buffalo Gap football team survives visiting Luray in overtime

BUFFALO GAP — In an overtime thriller to open the 2012 football season, the Buffalo Gap Bison edged visiting Luray 17-14 on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Hunter Campbell's 25-yard difference in the extra period proved to be the winner as the Bison defense forced a Luray fumble in the first possession of overtime.
"He (Campbell) knows what he's doing," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant. "We have the utmost confidence in him."
Luray took the field after replacing Bath County as the Gap's first opponent.
But neither team could score in the first half as a series of turnovers aided both defenses.
"We've got to clean some things up," Wygant said. "We can't turn the ball over and shoot ourselves in the foot; and we have to finish drives. But we responded well.
After being deadlocked for the first two periods, the game between the former Shenandoah District rivals opened up a bit in the third quarter.
"We had one more day to prepare, so that helped, but we thought we knew what they would do," Wygant said. "We were familiar with them and our guys approached the game mentally well."
The Bison (1-0) took the second half kickoff and marched straight down the field, scoring on a Bryce Hildebrand plunge from the one with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Campbell's extra point was true for a 7-0 Gap lead.
But Luray answered immediately as Brendan Fitzwater broke off a 61-yard run to the Bison four and Brady Jenkins took it home from there. The two-point pass conversion attempt failed and the Bison clung to a 7-6 lead.
The Bulldogs got the ball back later in the period, and on a short field, took the lead on an 11-yard TD scamper by senior quarterback Dalton Griffith. This time the pass from Griffith to Fitzwater was converted for two points as the 'Dawgs led 14-7 late in the period.
The Bison looked to tie, but fumbled near the Luray goal line, turning the ball back to the Bulldogs.
But the Bison defense rose to the challenge stopping the Luray advance at the 26 yard line.
Buffalo Gap took the ball from its own 48 and marched in for the tying score. Senior Cory Conner took it in from the Luray six with half a quarter remaining.
Neither team could break the tie in regulation.
Luray received the ball first in overtime, but the Gap defense stripped the ball away from Griffith to send the Bison offense onto the field.
In three plays, the Bison could only move the ball two yards, setting up Campbell's game-winning boot from the 25.
"Sometimes you have luck on your side," Wyant conclueded. "We were fortunate here today."
The Bison travel to play Stuarts Draft on Friday.
BUFFALO GAP 17, LURAY 14
LURAY 0 0 14 0 0 — 14
BUFFALO GAP 0 0 7 7 3 — 17
Third quarter
BG - B. Hildebrand 1 run (Campbell kick)
L - B. Jenkins 4 run (pass failed)
L - D. Griffith 11 run (Griffith pass to Fitzwater
Fourth quarter
BG - Conner 6 run (Campbell kick)
Overtime
BG - Campbell 25 field goal