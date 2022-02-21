Buffalo Gap girls basketball team advances to Region 1B semifinals

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap is one step away from returning to the Class 1 girls basketball state tournament after a four-year absence.

The Bison moved to the doorstep Monday night after the Bison dominated the travel-weary Surry County Cougars 60-38 in the quarterfinals of the Region 1B tournament.

So who is waiting for the third-seeded Bison in the semifinals where the winner clinches a state berth? Yep, Riverheads. The second-seeded Gladiators host their furious rival 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The county two schools were dreaming of these postseason clashes when Buffalo Gap dropped to Class 1 last fall. Wednesday marks the third occurrence since the start of the school year as volleyball and football both had elimination battles with the Gladiators winning both times. There is a chance the two boys basketball teams could be clashing in Thursday’s semifinals at the top-seeded Bison.

Gap (13-10) lost both regular-season meetings to the Gladiators, including 59-45 last Tuesday in Greenville.

“They know us and we know them,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “We have to play much better than the last time. We both have a lot to play for Wednesday. They will want it just as bad as we will want it.”

Surry County (8-14) had been a thorn in the side of Gap’s Augusta County foe, eliminating the Gladiators in the 2019 and 2020 Class 1 state semifinals in games played at nearby Sussex Central High School. The Cougars, who were switched from Region 1A prior to the 2020-21 school year to increase the Region 1B membership, lost to Parry McCluer in the 2019 state championship and were declared co-champs along with Honaker in 2020 when the title game was canceled by COVID-19. Surry County opted out of the shortened 2021 season.

This was the first time the Cougars had to make the three-hour bus trip from Dendron, which is located southwest of Williamsburg across the James River, to Augusta County. Like those two ventures for Riverheads to that end of the state, Monday wasn’t a memorable trip westward for Surry County.

The Cougars’ Caitlyn Rowland drilled a 3-pointer on the team’s second possession, but Surry County didn’t score again until 4:38 remained in the first half on two free throws and its next field goal came with 3:15 on the clock. In the meantime, the Bison scored 16 unanswered points to take command.

“We are basically starting from scratch,” said first-year Surry County head coach Jeff Minerve, who added only three girls (one starter) remained from the 2020 co-championship squad. “We are rebuilding right now. We aren’t happy just making the regional tournament. We want to get back to playing for state championships.”

After the Cougars’ brief 3-0 lead, Gap took the upper hand for good at 4-3 when Bailey Talley converted a turnover into a layup. The Bison’s final five points of the quarter came following offensive rebounds as Talley hit inside and Leah Sherrill ripped a 3-pointer for a 9-3 margin after eight minutes.

Gap could’ve had a much wider cushion in the first quarter, but missed 10 of 11 from downtown.

“I thought we were settling for the 3-pointer, which was a bit too early in the game,” Morgan said. “We needed to get into a better offensive flow first. I knew if we got into transition and ran our offense that we would get easy baskets. Some of those long shots were good looks, but they just didn’t fall.”

The Bison scored the first seven points of the second quarter, including a triple from Avery Bradley, for a 16-3 advantage.

Gap extended its domination to 25-8 before the Cougars’ Ajah Lee, the only starter left from the 2020 team, went on a personal 7-0 spurt that suddenly chopped the deficit to 25-15 with 33 seconds left in the half. Surry County never got any closer as the Bison’s Hannah Coffman closed the half with a basket for a 27-15 lead.

The Bison sealed the deal with an 11-2 surge early in the third quarter that featured six second-chance points and back-to-back Talley baskets off turnovers.

Gap crushed the Cougars on the offensive glass with 21 rebounds.

“The real key was the offensive rebounding,” Morgan said. “We have been stressing that end of the floor as we know we are going to miss shots. We want to control that second ball coming off the rim.”

Despite a few lapses, especially in the fourth quarter that forced a timeout and a stern lecture, Morgan was happy with the first postseason game.

“(The late) Jim Valvano always said this time of year is survive-and-advance, and that’s what we did,” he said. “The thought we played well overall and kept our focus for the most part.”

Talley and Sherrill sparked the Bison’s scoring assault with 17 and 16, respectively. Bradley tallied eight and Ryleigh Clark added seven.

SURRY COUNTY (38) — Lee 3 5-6 12, Rowland 2 4-4 9, Griffin 0 1-2 1, White 2 4-4 8, Stripling 4 0-4 8, Ke.Shaw, Kh.Shaw, Mayard, TOTALS 11 14-21 38.

BUFFALO GAP (60) — Emurian 1 0-0 2, Richie 1 0-0 2, Cline 1 0-0 2, Bradley 3 0-0 8, Talley 8 1-3 17, Sherrill 6 3-6 16, Fix 2 0-1 4, Coffman 1 0-0 2, Clark 3 1-2 7, Minter, Huffer, Miller, Carter, TOTALS 26 5-11 60.

SURRY COUNTY 3 12 8 15 — 38

BUFFALO GAP 9 18 15 18 — 60