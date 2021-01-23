Buffalo Gap girls basketball team beats Stuarts Draft

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap girls basketball coach Phillip Morgan is still waiting for his team to put together 32 complete minutes against Stuarts Draft.

And while Morgan wasn’t pleased with his team’s offensive efficiency in the second half, the coach was pleased with the outcome.

Despite only scoring five points in the final period, the Bison avenged an early season loss to the Cougars with a 43-32 win in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Friday night.

“We played a great first half,” Morgan said. “In the second, I thought we worked hard. Things were just out of sync. We never got any rhythm offensively. I thought defensively we played hard and rebounded pretty well. We just never got in sync offensively to capitalize on anything we created.”

Stuarts Draft jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the first quarter, but the Bison responded with the next 12 points of the opening period. Draft’s Leah Wood got in foul trouble early in the game, and would eventually foul out of the contest.

“Even though she played a lot last year, she’s learning to play the game with the burden more on her shoulders,” Cougars coach James Carter said. “When she goes out, she’s our most athletic kid out there. It hurts.”