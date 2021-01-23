Buffalo Gap girls basketball team beats Stuarts Draft

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap girls basketball coach Phillip Morgan is still waiting for his team to put together 32 complete minutes against Stuarts Draft.
And while Morgan wasn’t pleased with his team’s offensive efficiency in the second half, the coach was pleased with the outcome.
Despite only scoring five points in the final period, the Bison avenged an early season loss to the Cougars with a 43-32 win in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Friday night.
“We played a great first half,” Morgan said. “In the second, I thought we worked hard. Things were just out of sync. We never got any rhythm offensively. I thought defensively we played hard and rebounded pretty well. We just never got in sync offensively to capitalize on anything we created.”
Stuarts Draft jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the first quarter, but the Bison responded with the next 12 points of the opening period. Draft’s Leah Wood got in foul trouble early in the game, and would eventually foul out of the contest.
“Even though she played a lot last year, she’s learning to play the game with the burden more on her shoulders,” Cougars coach James Carter said. “When she goes out, she’s our most athletic kid out there. It hurts.”
Gap senior Amaya Lucas did most of her offensive damage in the first half, scoring 17 of her game-high 24 points in the first 16 minutes. Lucas also added 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the victory.
In the first meeting between the two teams, Gap led by 15 at the half before losing by four points. Leah Sherill, Gap’s second leading scorer with five points, had the Bison’s only field goal of the fourth quarter with just over two minutes remaining.
Still, it was enough for the victory.
“I thought in the third and fourth quarter we had good shots from people that could make those,” Morgan said. “And then I thought what happened was that we started to get tight. Part of that might be when we played there we leading 30-15 and ended up losing by four. It was the tale of two halves.”
Draft made the game interesting late, cutting the Gap lead to 38-32 on a Madi Armentrout basket. Even though the Cougars couldn’t pull of a second comeback over the Bison, coach Carter was still pleased with his team’s effort.
“I was really proud of our effort tonight,” Carter said, “but shots that were falling in the first half just weren’t falling in the second half.”
Hadley May led Draft with eight points. Wood and Armentrout each had six points.
There was no junior varsity game Friday night.
BUFFALO GAP 43, STUARTS DRAFT 32
STUARTS DRARFT (32) — Taylor 1 0-0 3, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Armentrout 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 0-0 6, May 1 6-9 8, Bartley 0 1-2 1, Baska, Edwards, Mikolay, Chappell, TOTALS 11 7-11 32