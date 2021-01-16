Buffalo Gap girls basketball team edges Riverheads for its first win of the season

GREENVILLE — The Lady Bison came to the Gladiator gym with their sights set on victory Friday night after losing several close ones in the first week of girls basketball action. When the final buzzer had sounded, Buffalo Gap had used its defensive strength to notch its first win of the year with a 44-40 victory over Riverheads.
“It was a great team effort and we worked hard. I am really proud of our defense. This was a typical Riverheads-Buffalo Gap game meaning it was tight and hard-fought,” Buffalo Gap coach Phillip Morgan said.
His team, 1-3 on the season, will travel to Waynesboro on Monday.
Poor shooting on behalf of the Gladiators was the difference in the game according to a disappointed Preston Woods whose team now falls to 1-2. The Gladiators were 14 of 64 from two-point range and zero of nine from three-point range.
“We worked so hard on defense but have nothing offensively. In the end we have to hit our shots but we didn’t. We just couldn’t capitalize,” he said.
The game was a close affair the entire evening. The visitors opened with a three-pointer from Natalye Graham and foul shot from Amaya Lucas, but the Gladiators regained the lead off an inside move from Berkeley Tyree that drew a foul. Her free throw made it 5-4.
The Bison upped the ante in the last three minutes of the period as Bailey Talley hit a pair of three pointers from downtown to own the opening minutes, 12-9.
The Gladiators came rushing back in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 6-0 in the first four minutes to regain the lead 15-12. After going scoreless nearly half the period, the Bison reeled off eight points to rebuild a sizable lead with the clock ticking down. The key to the Bison firepower was the inside game of Lucas who dished off an assist to Kaley Acord and then drove the lane for two buckets of her own.
Savanna Crawford hit from outside and inside for the Gladiators to trim the Gap lead to one, 20-19, at the break.
The home squad came out after the break and grabbed the lead when Crawford hit from the wing to put her team up by one, 21-20. Shea Ostrander answered with a baseline three and the teams continued to trade buckets. Halfway through the period the score was locked at 26-26.
Riverheads managed just one more point in the last four minutes, while Gap managed six to take a 32-27 lead into the final eight minutes.
The final quarter provided the most fireworks of the game as each team buckled down defensively and started connecting on shots. In the end, Riverheads outscored the visitors by one, 13-12, in the period but it was not quite enough to come out on top. The Bison built a six-point lead, forcing the Gladiators to foul and Gap, which had been stone cold from the free throw line all night, finally connected on some key foul shots at the end to squeak out the win, 44-40.
Talley led the winners with 16 points for the evening, while teammate Lucas notched 14. Tyree had 16 for the Gladiators, and Crawford added 13.
In the opener of the triple header, Kate Collins topped Beverley Manor 15-13. Because Beverley Manor serves as the middle school for both Buffalo Gap and Riverheads, the Waynesboro squad made the visit to the Gladiator gym.
Riverheads did win the junior varsity contest, 43-25. Taia Chandler had 16 and Abbi Ralston had 11 for the winners. Chloe Emurian and Karah Richie dropped in eight apiece for the Bison.
BUFFALO GAP 44, RIVERHEADS 40
BUFFALO GAP (44) — Ostrander 0 1 0-0 3, Cline 1 0 0-0 2, Talley 1 3 5-8 16, Acord 2 0 2-8 6, Lucas 6 0 2-4 14, Sherrill, Graham 0 1 0-2 3, Clark 0 0 0-1 0, TOTALS 10 5 9-23 44.
RIVERHEADS (40) — Sellers, Crawford 5 0 3-4 13, Sacra 1 0 0-0 2, Hoosier, Massie 2 0 0-1 4, Moore 1 0 0-0 2, Grubb 0 0 3-3 3, Tyree 4 0 8-11 16, TOTALS 13 0 14-19 40.
BUFFALO GAP 12 8 12 12 — 44
RIVERHEADS 9 10 8 13 —40