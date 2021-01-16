Buffalo Gap girls basketball team edges Riverheads for its first win of the season

The Gladiators came rushing back in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 6-0 in the first four minutes to regain the lead 15-12. After going scoreless nearly half the period, the Bison reeled off eight points to rebuild a sizable lead with the clock ticking down. The key to the Bison firepower was the inside game of Lucas who dished off an assist to Kaley Acord and then drove the lane for two buckets of her own.

Savanna Crawford hit from outside and inside for the Gladiators to trim the Gap lead to one, 20-19, at the break.

The home squad came out after the break and grabbed the lead when Crawford hit from the wing to put her team up by one, 21-20. Shea Ostrander answered with a baseline three and the teams continued to trade buckets. Halfway through the period the score was locked at 26-26.

Riverheads managed just one more point in the last four minutes, while Gap managed six to take a 32-27 lead into the final eight minutes.