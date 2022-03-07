Buffalo Gap girls basketball team knocks off Rappahannock to reach state championship

STRASBURG — Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball team avenged its only postseason loss and punched a ticket to the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center.

That’s not a bad way to spend a Monday night.

Ava Cline revealed her clutch gene midway through the fourth quarter — breaking open a close game with a series of baskets — and senior Paige Fix put the proverbial nail in Rappahannock’s coffin with a deep 3-pointer late.

The Bison avenged a Region 1B championship loss to the Panthers, as Gap knocked off Rappahannock 40-26 in the Group 1A state semifinals.

Gap’s championship dreams are still alive.

The girls from Swoope are headed to Richmond.

“This is exciting,” Gap coach Phillip Morgan said. “I’m extremely happy for them. They worked so hard. It’s been a long season to get here. Tonight, they just kept working.”

Gap will face Honaker on Saturday. Looking for its third consecutive state championship, Honaker defeated Parry McCluer 49-28 Monday night.

Similar to the previous matchup, Rappahannock forced Gap into a slow start offensively with an aggressive extended match-up zone defense. Trailing 5-2, Gap scored the final points of the quarter. Hannah Coffman’s old-fashioned three-point play seemed to wake up the Bison offense.

A big 3-pointer Leah Sherrill and consecutive buckets by Cummings pushed the Gap lead to 14-8 in the second quarter. The six-point margin would remain at the break as Gap held a 16-10 advantage headed into the second half.

“It just kind of hit me that we needed to score,” said Cummings, who reached double figures with 10 points. “I took the opportunity when I saw the opening under the basket.”

Avery Bradley’s steal and layup put the Bison up double digits, 26-16, midway through the third quarter. The resilient Rappahannock team, however, responded with a 7-0 run to close the third quarter and open up the fourth.

And that’s when Cline took over for Gap, opening the final period with two layups and hitting three of four free throws to help Gap push the lead back up to eight points, 33-25.

“I saw that we needed to score,” Cline said. “We were up three, but we needed to be up more than that. I just cut to the basket. My teammates were getting pressured, and I just went to the opening.”

Fix put the Bison up double digits for good with just over a minute remaining. After Fix’s dagger, both teams pulled their starters.

“I hadn’t scored all game,” Fix said. “No one was guarding me, and I just shot it. And it went in. This is amazing. I can’t even describe how amazing this feels, especially to have these (girls as) teammates. That makes it even better.”

BUFFALO GAP (40) — Emurian 1 0-0 2, Richie 0 0-2 0, Cline 2 5-6 9, Bradley 3 0-0 7, Sherrill 2 0-0 5, Minter 1 0-0 2, Fix 1 0-0 3, 4 1-4 10, Clark 1 0-0 2, Huffer, Miller, Carter, TOTALS 14 6-12 40.

RAPPAHANNOCK (26) — Loving 5 0-2 10, Ellis 0 0-4 0, 1 5-10 7, Jenkins 4 1-2 9, Brown, T. Atkins, A. Atkins, Jenkins, Tuel, Shackelford, Dodson, Clem, B. Atkins, Stringfellow, TOTALS 10 6-18 26.