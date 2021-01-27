Buffalo Gap girls basketball team overwhelms Waynesboro

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap started what it hopes is another winning streak Wednesday night after the Bison dominated the Waynesboro Little Giants 58-15 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Bison had their four-game run, which came on the heels of losing their first three games of the season, stopped Tuesday in a 64-44 loss to Fort Defiance. With just over a week left in the condensed regular season, Gap (5-4) wants to finish strong to get into a solid position to earn a berth in the eight-team Region 2B tournament.
The victory also gave the Bison a season sweep of the winless Giants, who will be joining the Shenandoah District next season. Gap had won in Waynesboro 61-24 on Jan. 18.
This game was a contest for roughly four minutes before the Bison blitzed the visitors with a 29-0 barraged bridging the first and second quarters that turned a narrow 7-3 lead into a 36-3 blowout.
Waynesboro (0-8) may not be winning games, but the team had displayed plenty of effort, grit and determination under first-year head coach Skylar Napier. None of those qualities were on display against the Bison as the team took three steps back. The Giants had only six field goals in the game, two by Mariela Ruiz, who led the team with five points.
Bison senior Amaya Lucas was a one-person wrecking crew to start the game, scoring the team’s first 10 points. She finished the quarter with 13 as the Gap led 20-3.
Gap scored the first 16 points of the second period, taking a 36-5 advantage into the break.
“I was very happy with the way we bounced back,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “We came out with great intensity with Amaya setting the tone. We worked hard from the start and did the right things like we practice.
“Our defense created a lot of opportunities on the offensive end. Once we started rolling, it snowballed for us,” Morgan said.
Lucas finished with 23 points as she single-handily outscored Waynesboro by eight points. Kyleigh Shifflett had nine points and Shea Ostrander eight.
Waynesboro must quickly forget about this one as it is right back in action Thursday at home against one-win Stuarts Draft, while the Bison travel to first-place Wilson Memorial on Friday.
Waynesboro claimed the jayvee game 29-22. Analise Moore led the Giants with eight points and Shyla Moore added seven. For the Bison, Chloe Emurian also had eight points and Hannah Coffman six.
BUFFALO GAP 58, WAYNESBORO 15
WAYNESBORO (15) — Reed 1 0-0 2, Sprouse 1 0-0 2, Bruce 1 1-2 3, Hull 1 1-2 3, Ruiz 2 1-4 5, Pietrowski, Graham, Fisher, TOTALS 6 3-8 15.
BUFFALO GAP (58) — Ostrander 3 0-0 8, H.Acord 1 0-0 2, Shifflett 4 0-2 9, Cline 2 0-0 4, Talley 1 0-0 3, Lucas 11 1-4 23, Fix 1 0-0 2, Sherrill 0 1-2 1, Graham 2 0-0 4, Bradley 1 0-0 2, K.Acord, Clark, TOTALS 26 2-8 58.