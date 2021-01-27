Buffalo Gap girls basketball team overwhelms Waynesboro

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap started what it hopes is another winning streak Wednesday night after the Bison dominated the Waynesboro Little Giants 58-15 in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Bison had their four-game run, which came on the heels of losing their first three games of the season, stopped Tuesday in a 64-44 loss to Fort Defiance. With just over a week left in the condensed regular season, Gap (5-4) wants to finish strong to get into a solid position to earn a berth in the eight-team Region 2B tournament.

The victory also gave the Bison a season sweep of the winless Giants, who will be joining the Shenandoah District next season. Gap had won in Waynesboro 61-24 on Jan. 18.

This game was a contest for roughly four minutes before the Bison blitzed the visitors with a 29-0 barraged bridging the first and second quarters that turned a narrow 7-3 lead into a 36-3 blowout.

Waynesboro (0-8) may not be winning games, but the team had displayed plenty of effort, grit and determination under first-year head coach Skylar Napier. None of those qualities were on display against the Bison as the team took three steps back. The Giants had only six field goals in the game, two by Mariela Ruiz, who led the team with five points.