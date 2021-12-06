Buffalo Gap girls basketball team roll over Covington

COVINGTON — Buffalo Gap notched its second straight victory Monday night as the Bison dominated the Covington Cougars 57-25 in nondistrict girls basketball.
Bailey Talley sparked the Bison with 17 points, while Avery Bradley added 14. Paige Fix contributed eight points and Karah Richie six.
Gap (2-1) is right back on the court Tuesday for a home game against Nelson County.
No jayvee game was played as Covington is not fielding a team this season.
