Buffalo Gap girls basketball team wins final home game

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s Amaya Lucas wasn’t about to let herself and five fellow seniors lose in what could have been the final home game of their careers.
Lucas torched Riverheads for 21 points as the Bison dominated the struggling Gladiators 46-36 on Tuesday night in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The win gave Gap the season sweep of its rival for the first time in several years.
Unless the Bison sneak into the No. 4 seed for next week’s Region 2B tournament, the game was the last one the six seniors will play on their home court. Gap has a possibility of securing a first-round home game Monday, but will need a little bit of help.
Regardless of whether Gap (6-5, 4-5) plays again at home or not, Lucas made the night a memorable one for herself and the team, and a nightmarish one for the Gladiators. Besides the 21 points, Lucas grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked five shots and made four steals.
“It is hard to believe this might be the last home game,” said Lucas, a 1,000-point career scorer. “Hopefully we can do well in the regionals and maybe even play at home one more time.”
Lucas simply shredded Riverheads’ defense. At times it looked like the parting of the Red Sea when she drove the court all the way uncontested for layup after layup.
“That is my style of play,” she said. “I am always going in for layups.”
Riverheads head coach Preston Woods wasn’t the less bit amused at the lack of resistance his team showed on Lucas and the overall performance.
“We knew Amaya would take over and she did early,” he said. “We repeatedly talked about stopping her from driving and we never did once. We just stood there and watched as she went by for layups.
“We had no fire, no rhythm, no intensity and no boxing out the entire game,” Woods said. “We let them do whatever they wanted on the offensive end.”
The Gladiators, who still are in good shape to the No. 1 seeds in Region 1B, led once in the game at 1-0 before Lucas took over, scoring the Bison’s first six points as they surged to an 8-3 lead.
Riverheads (6-5, 4-5) made a late 6-2 run behind a pair of Claran Massie field goals that sliced the deficit to 13-12 after eight minutes.
But unfortunately for the Gladiators, there was the second quarter and the same old tired story of horrendous shooting, especially at the rim. Riverheads hit only 1 of 14 attempts in the period and the Bison gladly took advantage.
Lucas opened the period with back-to-back layups off drives down the middle, while Ava Cline and Natalye Graham drilled consecutive 3-pointers as the Bison suddenly bolted to a 23-12 advantage.
The Bison took a 27-17 margin into the break after holding Riverheads to five points in the quarter.
“The second quarter killed us,” Woods said. “I thought we were over this [poor shooting].”
The Bison used a 7-0 spurt early in the third quarter to take their biggest lead of the game at 34-19.
Riverheads trailed 36-27 after three period, and got the margin down to seven, 42-35, after three straight baskets by Mackenzie Sacra with 2:22 remaining. But Graham and Cline each hit two free throws to seal the deal for the Bison.
“This was a good way for the seniors to go out at home,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “It’s nice to see the team stepping up with wins as we get ready for the regionals. We are playing for a better seeding right now.
“That was a great effort from the start, and we were able to sustain it,” he said. “Amaya scored a lot of points, but we had other girls hit key baskets. The bench also made big contributions. We may not always be pretty out there, but you can bet we are always scrappy.”
Cline, only a sophomore, finished with nine points and six rebounds.
The Gladiators didn’t have a player in double figures as they only made 11 field goals. Sacra tallied eight points to pace the team.
Both teams wrap up the regular week Friday. The Gladiators host Stuarts Draft, while the Bison travel to Staunton for a big game that could determine if they get to host a regional matchup.
Riverheads claimed the jayvee game 40-28. Taia Chandler and Alexis Myrtle each had 12 points for the Gladiators, while Ashton Lam added 10. For the Bison, Chloe Emurian tallied 11.
BUFFALO GAP 46, RIVERHEADS 36
RIVERHEADS (36) — Crawford 1 1-1 3, Sacra 4 0-0 8, Massie 3 0-0 6, Moore 1 2-2 4, Grubb 1 3-3 6, Tyree 1 5-6 7, Davis 0 2-4 2, Sellers, Wright, TOTALS 11 13-16 36.
BUFFALO GAP (46) — Ostrander 2 0-0 5, Cline 2 4-4 9, Talley 0 1-6 1, K.Acord 0 0-2 0, Lucas 10 1-7 21, Sherrill 1 0-0 3, Graham 1 2-2 5, Clark 1 0-0 2, H.Acord, Shifflett, Fix, Bradley, TOTALS 17 8-21 46.
RIVEREHADS 12 5 10 9 — 36
BUFFALO GAP 13 14 9 8 — 46