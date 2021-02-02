Buffalo Gap girls basketball team wins final home game

“That is my style of play,” she said. “I am always going in for layups.”

Riverheads head coach Preston Woods wasn’t the less bit amused at the lack of resistance his team showed on Lucas and the overall performance.

“We knew Amaya would take over and she did early,” he said. “We repeatedly talked about stopping her from driving and we never did once. We just stood there and watched as she went by for layups.

“We had no fire, no rhythm, no intensity and no boxing out the entire game,” Woods said. “We let them do whatever they wanted on the offensive end.”

The Gladiators, who still are in good shape to the No. 1 seeds in Region 1B, led once in the game at 1-0 before Lucas took over, scoring the Bison’s first six points as they surged to an 8-3 lead.

Riverheads (6-5, 4-5) made a late 6-2 run behind a pair of Claran Massie field goals that sliced the deficit to 13-12 after eight minutes.

But unfortunately for the Gladiators, there was the second quarter and the same old tired story of horrendous shooting, especially at the rim. Riverheads hit only 1 of 14 attempts in the period and the Bison gladly took advantage.