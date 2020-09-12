Buffalo Gap grad shines in collegiate cross country debut

MARION, Ind. — Annika Fisher was a dominant force on the high school cross country circuit, and she has carried that over to the college level, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.
The 2020 Buffalo Gap graduate announced her presence Friday night in her college debut, helping Goshen College to a 12th-place finish in the 18-team field at the Twilight Classic hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University.
Fisher led Goshen College, a private Christian liberal arts NAIA school located in Goshen, Indiana, by finishing in 37th with a time of 19:52.3 over the 5K course. Only six freshmen in Goshen College history had posted a faster time than Fisher’s, and only one of those six accomplished the feat in the last decade. It was also the 14th-fastest time ever by a Goshen College freshman.
Goshen College’s 12th-place finish marked the team’s best performance in the meet since 2017 season opener when the Maple Leafs finished fifth. The school is a member of the Crossroads League.
During her senior season at Buffalo Gap, Fisher was named The News Virginian’s cross country female runner of the year after winning the Region 2B meet and crossing third in the Class 2 state meet with a time of 19:37.8. She was also the paper’s co-female indoor track athlete of the year, sharing the honor with Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood.
Fisher’s indoor season saw a first-place performance in the 1,600 relay, and seconds in the 1,000 and 1,600.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!