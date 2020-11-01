Buffalo Gap graduate Annika Fisher excelling at Goshen College

Goshen College freshman Annika Fisher continues to leave an early impression in the college cross country ranks.

Fisher, a Buffalo Gap High School graduate, ran the 14th-fastest time by a freshman in program history during a meet on Oct. 24 at Taylor University. She ran a new personal collegiate-best time of 19:32.7 in the Gold Division of the Midwest Cross Country Classic to finish 33rd overall.

Fisher’s time bettered her previous Goshen College mark of 19:41.9 at the Ray Bullock Invitational on Sept. 18.

She would have been the story of the day for the Maple Leafs, but fellow freshman Summer Cooper stole the show by clocking the fastest time ever by a Goshen College first-year runner at 18:43.5 over the 5K course. Cooper’s freshman time broke a 20-year-old record.

During her senior season at Buffalo Gap, Fisher was named The News Virginian’s cross country female runner of the year after winning the Region 2B meet and crossing third in the Class 2 state meet with a time of 19:37.8. She was also the paper’s co-female indoor track athlete of the year, sharing the honor with Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood. Fisher’s indoor season saw a first-place performance in the 1,600 relay, and seconds in the 1,000 and 1,600.

Goshen College runs in its final fall meet on Nov. 6 at the Crossroads League championship at Indiana Wesleyan University.

