Buffalo Gap lefty Noah Canterbury signs scholarship to play Division I baseball at Old Dominion University

Although he has not played baseball at Gap since his sophomore year because the pandemic cancelled high school athletics in the spring, he has kept active in the sport, playing on a travel team and playing for the Montezuma Braves in the Rockingham Baseball League this past summer. Once high school athletics resume late this year, he plans to play basketball at Gap and then finish out the year with baseball.

Canterbury, who plans to major in accounting, said that he decided upon ODU because of the financial package they offered and the location of the school. He also liked the fact that his new coach was going to let him play outfield in addition to his time on the mound.

Canterbury is the first Bison to ink a Division I baseball scholarship in nearly three decades. David Fitt in the 1990s and Todd Ashby in the 1980s were the last Bison to head off to the upper echelons of collegiate baseball.

Bison coach Nick Corbin is excited about his player’s potential at the next level. “I first encountered Noah as a freshman and I have seen a desire in him to improve. He has hit the weight room to make himself stronger and faster and is committed to getting better on his own,” Corbin said.