Buffalo Gap lefty Noah Canterbury signs scholarship to play Division I baseball at Old Dominion University

BUFFALO GAP — High school athletics haven’t had a lot to celebrate these days, but a bright spot appeared Wednesday at Buffalo Gap High School when senior Noah Canterbury signed a scholarship to play Division I baseball at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
Canterbury, a true left-hander, will pitch and play outfield for the Monarchs. The signing was announced in the school auditorium with Canterbury’s Bison baseball teammates and family socially distanced around the room.
“I am excited for Noah and his mom and his dad, as we watch him take these next steps in his future. This is one of the few positives that I have gotten to celebrate in athletics this year,” Gap Athletic Director Andrew Grove said.
“Noah is a fantastic kid and I am proud to have had him and his family as a part of the Buffalo Gap family. He is proof that hard work produces success. We are celebrating a trifecta—a great person, a great student, and a great athlete,” added Buffalo Gap principal Dr. Ian Marshall.
For his part, Noah began speaking by thanking God, his coaches, his trainers, his teammates, and his family. “This is just a start in a new chapter in my life and I am very excited to be able to represent ODU,” he said after signing his commitment letter.
Support Local Journalism
The Bison senior started playing baseball when he was about four years old. Although he has dabbled in other sports, including basketball, football, and golf, his favorite has always been baseball. “I like the fact that it is somewhat of an individual sport and that I can lean on myself more,” he explained.
Although he has not played baseball at Gap since his sophomore year because the pandemic cancelled high school athletics in the spring, he has kept active in the sport, playing on a travel team and playing for the Montezuma Braves in the Rockingham Baseball League this past summer. Once high school athletics resume late this year, he plans to play basketball at Gap and then finish out the year with baseball.
Canterbury, who plans to major in accounting, said that he decided upon ODU because of the financial package they offered and the location of the school. He also liked the fact that his new coach was going to let him play outfield in addition to his time on the mound.
Canterbury is the first Bison to ink a Division I baseball scholarship in nearly three decades. David Fitt in the 1990s and Todd Ashby in the 1980s were the last Bison to head off to the upper echelons of collegiate baseball.
Bison coach Nick Corbin is excited about his player’s potential at the next level. “I first encountered Noah as a freshman and I have seen a desire in him to improve. He has hit the weight room to make himself stronger and faster and is committed to getting better on his own,” Corbin said.
“He is also a great student with a very good GPA so he knows how to manage his business in the classroom as well as on the field. I wish him the best on the next level. He’s self-driven and that will define him,” added Coach Corbin.
“It’s going to be fun,” Noah said of this next step in his baseball journey. “Hopefully there will even be another step after ODU. I would like to be able to play pro ball if possible.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!