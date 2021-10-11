Buffalo Gap. Riverheads golfers compete at Class 1 state tournament

LAUREL FOLK — Buffalo Gap’s golf team endured a rough Monday at the Class 1 state tournament played over the challenging par-72 Olde Mill Golf Resort, while Riverheads freshman JP Crawford had a solid first-time experience.
The Bison were competing in the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2013, but unfortunately didn’t have a golfer break 100.
“This course kicked our butts,” Buffalo Gap fourth-year head coach Jeff Keyser said. “It was a lot tougher than the course than the Region 1B tournament was played on. The course is very tight with narrow fairways. It is a demanding, shot-maker’s course.”
Elijah Trumbo led the Bison with a 103, while Kasey Fitzgerald carded a 106 and Micah Canterbury totaled 115. Gap’s fourth golfer Gabe Ost was unable to finish his round to have a score counted, which meant the Bison were unable to have a team score.
“We played much better on the back nine,” Keyser said. “Elijah and Kasey really turned it around over the last nine holes. As a senior, that was a good way for Elijah to finish his career.”
After shooting a 57 on the front, Trumbo knocked 11 strokes off that total on the back, including consecutive pars to start the finishing nine on Nos. 10 and 11. Fitzgerald dropped 12 shots from a 59 to 47 and he had a par on No. 16.
Trumbo finished tied for 32nd overall, while Fitzgerald tied for 37th and Canterbury tied for 45th.
“We are shocked to even have made it here as a team,” Keyser said. “We would have laughed at you at the beginning of the season. We were struggling to find a fourth golfer. Gabe is a first-year golfer as a senior, and without him we would not have made it to the final stage. So we are very grateful he joined the team this year even though golf is not an easy game to just pick up and compete in.”
Riverheads’ Crawford, competing as an individual, had a memorable experience in his first state tournament after shooting 100 to finish tied for 28th overall. Crawford recorded pars on Nos. 6, 11, 15 and 16. He also improved by 12 strokes over the last nine holes.
"As a freshman at the state tournament, JP gave Riverheads High School a lot to be proud of," Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller said. "The course was set up to be extremely difficult, and after a rocky front nine, JP settled in and played very well on the back nine. If he continues to work at his game, he should be a fixture at the state level over the next three years and become even more competitive with the state's top players."
Lancaster captured the Class 1 championship by seven strokes, 342-349, over Galax. Castlewood came in third at 352, followed by Giles’ 363, Northumberland’s 365, Chilhowie’s 409 and William Campbell’s 443.
George Wythe-Wytheville’s Benson Blevins shot a 1-under 71 to bring home the individual state title and keep it in the family as his older brother Channing won two crowns. Lancaster’s Claire Beitel and Ben Pittman tied for second with 4-over 76s to spearhead the Red Devils’ drive to the state title.