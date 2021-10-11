Buffalo Gap. Riverheads golfers compete at Class 1 state tournament

Trumbo finished tied for 32nd overall, while Fitzgerald tied for 37th and Canterbury tied for 45th.

“We are shocked to even have made it here as a team,” Keyser said. “We would have laughed at you at the beginning of the season. We were struggling to find a fourth golfer. Gabe is a first-year golfer as a senior, and without him we would not have made it to the final stage. So we are very grateful he joined the team this year even though golf is not an easy game to just pick up and compete in.”

Riverheads’ Crawford, competing as an individual, had a memorable experience in his first state tournament after shooting 100 to finish tied for 28th overall. Crawford recorded pars on Nos. 6, 11, 15 and 16. He also improved by 12 strokes over the last nine holes.

"As a freshman at the state tournament, JP gave Riverheads High School a lot to be proud of," Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller said. "The course was set up to be extremely difficult, and after a rocky front nine, JP settled in and played very well on the back nine. If he continues to work at his game, he should be a fixture at the state level over the next three years and become even more competitive with the state's top players."