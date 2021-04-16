Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer races to boys Region 2B cross country title

NEW MARKET — Buffalo Gap sophomore Ben Cromer took out the 46-runner field Thursday to capture the Region 2B boys cross country championship at the New Market Battlefield course.

Cromer’s 19:17.77 time enabled him to finish well ahead of Luray’s Sammy Liscomb’s 19:28.11.

The victory punched Cromer’s ticket to the Class 2 state meet April 22 at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Cromer was the only area runner to qualify for the state meet as only three individuals earned berth. Luray and Madison County qualified as teams by finishing 1-2 with 52 and 55 points, respectively. The Bison finished tied for third with Stonewall Jackson as each team had 81 points. Stuarts Draft was sixth with 122 points.

Gap’s Jesse Abshire finished ninth in 20:09.20, while Ben Cross was 11th at 20:35.43.

Sebastian Grenier was the top runner for Stuarts Draft by placing 23rd in 21:20.44, while Ben Allen crossed 27th in 21:40.77.

Staunton had only three runners compete. Clay Stockman led the trio of Storm finishers by placing 31st in 21:46.90. Michael Michael was 40th at 22:46.19, while Anthony Davenport finished 45th at 24:12.55.