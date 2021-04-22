Buffalo Gap’s Cromer finishes 30th in state

SALEM — Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer scored a 30th-place finish Thursday at the Class 2 cross country meet competed over the Green Hill Park course.

The Bison sophomore covered the course in 18:47.8.

Cromer was the only local boys runner to compete in the state meet. No area girls qualified for the meet.

Alleghany captured the boys championship with a team score of 42, easily outdistancing runner-up Radford at 55. Union claimed third place at 108. The state title was the first team championship in any sport in Alleghany school history.

Radford’s William Hartig won the boys individual title with a time of 16:27.7. Alleghany’s Erik Honaker was second at 16:42.3, while Glenvar’s Daniel Zearfoss took third at 16:45.1.

On the girls side, Radford and Alleghany flipped spots with the Highlanders winning the state title with 52 points and the Mountaineers placing second at 60. Clarke County was a distant third at 97.

Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes smoked the field by over a minute to grab the individual crown with an 18:13.5 clocking. Graham’s Katie Benson was second at 19:q16.6, while Madison County’s Kate McLearen was third at 19:30.0.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.