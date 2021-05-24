Buffalo Gap’s Huffer advances to singles semifinals in Region 2B girls tennis tournament

STAUNTON — Buffalo Gap’s Samantha Huffer punched her ticket to the Region 2B singles semifinals after two victories Monday in early-round action played at the Mary Baldwin University courts.

Three matches were competed at MBU with two competitors advancing to the semifinals June 1 at Spotswood High School.

Huffer, who had a 4-6 record in the regular season, started the day by whipping Stuarts Draft’s Lexi Wimer 6-0, 6-0. Then in the final round, Huffer escaped Buckingham County’s Meredith DeLong-Maxey 7-5, 7-5.

DeLong-Maxey, who will join Huffer in the semifinals at Spotswood along with two qualifiers from the Bull Run District, had won her opening-round match 6-0, 6-3 over Staunton’s Caitlyn Rose. DeLong-Maxey had a 3-3 record regular-season mark.

The doubles competition will also be competed at MBU, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

