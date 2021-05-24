 Skip to main content
Buffalo Gap’s Huffer advances to singles semifinals in Region 2B girls tennis tournament
Buffalo Gap's Huffer advances to singles semifinals in Region 2B girls tennis tournament

STAUNTON — Buffalo Gap’s Samantha Huffer punched her ticket to the Region 2B singles semifinals after two victories Monday in early-round action played at the Mary Baldwin University courts.

Three matches were competed at MBU with two competitors advancing to the semifinals June 1 at Spotswood High School.

Huffer, who had a 4-6 record in the regular season, started the day by whipping Stuarts Draft’s Lexi Wimer 6-0, 6-0. Then in the final round, Huffer escaped Buckingham County’s Meredith DeLong-Maxey 7-5, 7-5.

DeLong-Maxey, who will join Huffer in the semifinals at Spotswood along with two qualifiers from the Bull Run District, had won her opening-round match 6-0, 6-3 over Staunton’s Caitlyn Rose. DeLong-Maxey had a 3-3 record regular-season mark.

The doubles competition will also be competed at MBU, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

