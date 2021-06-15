Buffalo Gap softball team advances to Region 2B finals

BUFFALO GAP — The Buffalo Gap softball team executed its game plan to perfection Tuesday afternoon and the result was a 10-0 victory over East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals
"Our plan was to come out and jump on them early," said Bison head coach Darren Pultz. "At the plate, we didn't want to fall behind in the count. We wanted to be aggressive. We hit the ball well in that first inning and took a big lead."
The Bison scored six runs in their first run through the lineup and that was more than enough for ace Katherine Alger. Alger allowed just one hit and two baserunners in the five-inning contest stopped by the run rule. She struck out eight and walked just one.
East Rock's Ashlyn Herring had the Eagles' lone hit, a leadoff single in the second inning. Emma Cude drew a one-out walk in the fourth to account for East Rock's only other baserunner.
"We've got a pretty good pitcher," Pultz atated when talking about Alger. "We've got a lot of confidence with her in the circle."
After Agler retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Bison hit East Rock for six runs on five hits in the home half of the first inning.
Paige Fix drew a walk to lead off the first and she moved to second on Caroline Alger's groundout. Bailey Talley followed with an infield hit, the first of four straight hits for Gap, and a throwing error on the play alowed Fix to score the game's first run.
Katherine Alger lined a single to center, scoring Talley, before singles by jasmine Harris and Emily Minter loaded the sacks with one out. Another run scored when Naveah Fitzgerald's grounder was misplayed for an error, pushing the lead to 3-0. Madeline Miller followed with a two-run single to left, givng the Bison a 5-0 lead. Another Eagles' error led to Gap's final run of the inning, making the score 6-0.
Gap put the game away with four runs in the top of the fourth. Caroline Alger led off the inning with a double and moved to third on Talley's single. Alger scored on the back end of a double steal to put the Gap up 7-0. Katherine Alger and Tea' Judy added run-scoring singles as the Gap lead increased to 10-0.
Talley, Katherine Alger and Mitner each finished with two base hits to pace Gap's 10-hit attack.
Gap, now 9-3 overall, advances to face undefeated Page County for the regional title. The Panthers are led by a pair of Division I recruits, pitcher Taylor Hankins a JMU commit and standout hitter Maddie Gordon who is headed to Penn State. The Panthers defeated Clarke County 11-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal matchup.
"We play in a tough district and we've faced good pitching," said Pultz. "The girls are confident. We'll go there and give it all we've got."
BUFFALO GAP 10, EAST ROCKINGHAM 0