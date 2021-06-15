Buffalo Gap softball team advances to Region 2B finals

BUFFALO GAP — The Buffalo Gap softball team executed its game plan to perfection Tuesday afternoon and the result was a 10-0 victory over East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals

"Our plan was to come out and jump on them early," said Bison head coach Darren Pultz. "At the plate, we didn't want to fall behind in the count. We wanted to be aggressive. We hit the ball well in that first inning and took a big lead."

The Bison scored six runs in their first run through the lineup and that was more than enough for ace Katherine Alger. Alger allowed just one hit and two baserunners in the five-inning contest stopped by the run rule. She struck out eight and walked just one.

East Rock's Ashlyn Herring had the Eagles' lone hit, a leadoff single in the second inning. Emma Cude drew a one-out walk in the fourth to account for East Rock's only other baserunner.

"We've got a pretty good pitcher," Pultz atated when talking about Alger. "We've got a lot of confidence with her in the circle."

After Agler retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Bison hit East Rock for six runs on five hits in the home half of the first inning.