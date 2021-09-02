Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Bath County

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap cruised to its fourth win of the season Thursday night as the Bison swept past the Bath County Chargers 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 in nondistrict volleyball.

The Bison completed the season sweep of the Chargers, both in three sets.

Emma Kate Maxwell had 20 assists for the Bison, while Leah Sherrill added 10 kills and 13 digs. Taylor Via tallied six kills and eight digs, and Teagan Via contributed six kills and 10 digs. Taylor Woods had 10 digs.

Gap (4-1) is idle until Wednesday when it travels to Nelson County for a makeup match.

