Charlottesville deals Wilson Memorial girls basketball team first loss of the season

FISHERSVILLE — Charlottesville held Wilson Memorial to nine first-half points Monday night, and the Black Knights went on to hand the Green Hornets their first loss of the season in their home opener, 48-40, in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Hornets had only two points in the first quarter and seven in the second as they trailed 25-9 at halftime. Wilson, down by as many as 19, outscored the Black Knights 31-23 in the second half, cutting to deficit to four at one point, but the hole was too deep to climb out.

Wilson shot an icy 28 percent from the floor, hitting 16 of 57 attempts, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

Laci Norman led the Hornets with nine points, while Reagan Frazier tallied eight. CC Robinson and Aaliyah Taylor both scored six. Frazier also pulled down 10 rebounds and Robinson added seven.

Wilson (2-1) is back home again Wednesday against Monticello.

