Coaches feel fortunate to have cheerleading season amid COVID-19 pandemic

STAUNTON — Michelle Huggard and Tammy Carter will gladly take a modified season over no season at all.
The competition cheer coach at Staunton High School, Huggard has been with some of her cheerleaders since the days of Staunton Youth Football League sideline cheer.
Carter, fresh off of a state-championship cheerleading three-peat, has nine seniors at Stuarts Draft hoping to do the unimaginable: win a fourth state championship in as many years.
Heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, the chances of having a season at all didn’t look good.
When spring sports were canceled for the 2019-2020 academic year, the coaches were almost positive that fall sports like competition cheerleading would suffer the same fate.
“We consider ourselves blessed to have this opportunity,” Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said. “I really thought months ago — with spring sports losing their season — I just thought fall sports were going to lose their season all together. We count ourselves lucky.”
It’s a modified season, but a season nonetheless.
“It gave us the opportunity to have a season, and we’re very thankful,” Huggard said. “We didn’t think we were going to be able to have that.”
The Virginia High School League added significant rule changes with student-athlete safety in mind. The rules changes are temporary, but mean big adjustments to how cheerleaders compete this year.
“To be honest, cheer has probably seen the most change,” Carter said. “It’s the only sport to see change that actually change the structure of the sport. We are scored on different categories, and they have completely eliminated categories like our pyramids.”
It’s meant a lot of adaptation.
“A lot of stunts that the girls had practiced and trained for were taken out of the routine,” Huggard said. “These girls had to actually to train themselves all over again.”
Mallory Claytor was on a state championship competition cheer squad with Wilson Memorial in high school. In her first-year co-coaching the Hornets with Tara Wagoner, she’s witnessed the change.
“It’s been a lot of learning and being flexible,” Claytor said. “Back when I did it, there’s a lot of things we were allowed to do where this year we’re not allow to do because of COVID. I’m trying to learn the new rules and new procedures. We had to do a lot of studying in the beginning.”
Because so many teams compete at one venue, cheer competitions typically have packed crowds.
That’s changed, too.
At the Shenandoah District Cheer Competition, teams and a limited fan base comprised of family members came in the gym and then left. The gym was then cleared to make room the next school.
“The energy level isn’t the same, and the girls really comment on how different it is,” Fort Defiance coach Melissa Hill said. “Having other teams in here and other fans in here is an energy booster for them. Yeah, it’s definitely different, and it’s a shortened season. These kids hadn’t seen a mat — up until about four weeks ago — in over a year. You may not think a year’s a big deal, but you lose your skills and your endurance and the ability to be able to compete at this level.”
For the cheerleaders, it means going from raucous crowds to mostly empty gyms.
“It’s so quiet,” Riverheads coach Amanda Hemp said. “We’ve had some quiet practices so they could get a feel for it, and they’ve been working with their parents, so they can know the cheer and participate. We miss the other cheerleaders and their support.”