Coaches feel fortunate to have cheerleading season amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Virginia High School League added significant rule changes with student-athlete safety in mind. The rules changes are temporary, but mean big adjustments to how cheerleaders compete this year.

“To be honest, cheer has probably seen the most change,” Carter said. “It’s the only sport to see change that actually change the structure of the sport. We are scored on different categories, and they have completely eliminated categories like our pyramids.”

It’s meant a lot of adaptation.

“A lot of stunts that the girls had practiced and trained for were taken out of the routine,” Huggard said. “These girls had to actually to train themselves all over again.”

Mallory Claytor was on a state championship competition cheer squad with Wilson Memorial in high school. In her first-year co-coaching the Hornets with Tara Wagoner, she’s witnessed the change.

“It’s been a lot of learning and being flexible,” Claytor said. “Back when I did it, there’s a lot of things we were allowed to do where this year we’re not allow to do because of COVID. I’m trying to learn the new rules and new procedures. We had to do a lot of studying in the beginning.”