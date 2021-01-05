Coaches, players ready for start of winter sports amid pandemic

The long journey out of the dark abyss is just about over.
After 303 days, the area’s public schools will finally have athletic competition when the winter sports season begins Friday.
When we last saw any action, the Riverheads girls basketball team was playing on March 10 when it lost to Surry County in the Class 1 state semifinals in a game played at Sussex Central High School. The sports world across the country started going dark the next day.
And now the light is finally shining once again on the local high school sports scene. It may not be the same scene as we left it in March, but at least the games are starting up.
The new norms are masks, social distancing and a crowd limit of 25 fans for basketball and wrestling. Also for basketball, the opening tip is gone as the visiting team receives the ball first. And if there is overtime, a coin flip will determine which team gets the ball first.
And one other significant change is the middle school teams will be playing their games prior to the jayvee and varsity contests. It is a tripleheader night of hoops.
The basketball season is also facing a tight window of trying to fit 14 games into 26 days, leaving little wiggle room. Mother Nature is always lurking to create even more chaos.
“We all better be in good shape,” Fort Defiance girls basketball head coach Patrick Hartley said.
Staunton was suppose have the honor of being the first school to dive into the fray Thursday when the Storm were scheduled to play Fluvanna County, but those games were canceled Tuesday after Staunton decided to only play its Shenandoah District opponents and Waynesboro. The girls will now celebrate playing the first game in the newly renovated Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Friday against Riverheads.
The action now starts in earnest Friday with six games — three boys, three girls — in the Shenandoah District. On the boys side, Wilson Memorial opens at Stuarts Draft, Riverheads hosts Staunton and Fort Defiance entertains rival Buffalo Gap. For the girls openers, Wilson hosts Stuarts Draft, Riverheads travels to Staunton and Fort heads to Buffalo Gap.
“We are just excited to get started,” Riverheads girls basketball head coach Preston Woods said. “The kids have worked very hard and are looking forward to getting back out there.”
Hartley echoed his counterpart’s sentiments, but also added caution.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play and hopefully things work out,” he said. “At least we have had a month of practice and let’s hope things continue on the right path, but there will are a lot of unknowns out there that can derail everything.”
Fort boys basketball head coach Brandon Fulk enters the season with nervous anticipation.
“Excited to see my kids play, but that excitement also comes with plenty of questions and nervousness for me,” he said. “Not having a scrimmage is different as well in terms of playing with different rotations, etc. We have had some great practices over the break and will need to have great practices this week, but making it to the first ‘game week’ is pretty exciting. Keeping the fingers and toes crossed.”
The full practice time was a brand new experience for Riverheads boys basketball head coach Chad Coffey, who normally gets one or two full-squad practices before diving in because of the success of Robert Casto’s football program.
“In losing quite a few seniors from last year (Riverheads lost in the Class 1 state quarterfinals to Mathews), it has been nice to have the quality practice time to develop some of the younger players without the typical rush,” Coffey said. “We have been able to see growth and development from the players on a daily basis. We usually tip-off with just two or three complete team practices before the frenetic schedule begins. That schedule is still coming, but we have had much more time to prepare. Hopefully the extra practice time will prove the old adage ‘hard work pays off’ to be true.
“Things are going to look and feel very different on the surface, but at the root of it all the guys are going to be on the court playing basketball. It’s what we have all wanted, and quite frankly, what these athletes need,” Coffey said.
Longtime Wilson Memorial girls basketball assistant coach Becky Burns has seen a different level of determination in the Hornets.
“These girls are getting a life lesson in resiliency that they will take with them the rest of their lives,” she said. “They are having to do things that they have never had to do before. They have been following every protocol because they know if they want to play and perform they have to do it. I have not once heard any grumbling. That in itself speaks volumes to their determination.”
Waynesboro is the final team to begin the season when it opens on Saturday. The boys travel to the Green Hornets, while first-year head coach Skylar Napier has her girls playing host to Wilson.
“The young ladies are very excited to start playing as am I,” Napier said. “We already know it’s going to be different this year with only four weeks for a season and two or three games a week. At least we are having a season. I am happy for the girls that we get to play.”
The later start gave Napier more time to get her system installed and the team use to her.
“We did get a little more practice time, but to be as safe as possible, we stopped right before Christmas because of possible traveling and just started back Monday,” she said.
Keep in mind that Waynesboro will not playing a Valley District schedule this winter. The Little Giants opted out of competing against the remaining three teams in the Valley — Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — when Rockingham County mandated that masks must be worn by both teams while playing. Harrisonburg and Rockbridge County are not competing in winter sports.
Waynesboro, which will be joining the Shenandoah District when the 2021-22 school year begins to bring all seven local schools together for the first time, is playing the other six district members in basketball this winter. Not playing a Valley District schedule won’t effect the Giants’ postseason aspirations since a points system similar to the one used in football determines the Region 3C field.
Indoor track and wrestling are scheduled to kick off their respective seasons the week of Jan. 11.