Coaches, players ready for start of winter sports amid pandemic

Longtime Wilson Memorial girls basketball assistant coach Becky Burns has seen a different level of determination in the Hornets.

“These girls are getting a life lesson in resiliency that they will take with them the rest of their lives,” she said. “They are having to do things that they have never had to do before. They have been following every protocol because they know if they want to play and perform they have to do it. I have not once heard any grumbling. That in itself speaks volumes to their determination.”

Waynesboro is the final team to begin the season when it opens on Saturday. The boys travel to the Green Hornets, while first-year head coach Skylar Napier has her girls playing host to Wilson.

“The young ladies are very excited to start playing as am I,” Napier said. “We already know it’s going to be different this year with only four weeks for a season and two or three games a week. At least we are having a season. I am happy for the girls that we get to play.”

The later start gave Napier more time to get her system installed and the team use to her.

“We did get a little more practice time, but to be as safe as possible, we stopped right before Christmas because of possible traveling and just started back Monday,” she said.