Cobey Rothgeb’s big third quarter propels Stuarts Draft boys basketball team to comeback victory against Riverheads

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft senior Cobey Rothgeb scored 10 third-quarter points Friday night, sparking the Cougars to a second-half, come-from-behind 58-51 victory over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
The victory, which stopped a two-game skid, gives the Cougars a much-needed boost with the postseason scheduled to begin Monday. Draft (4-8, 3-7) wraps up its regular season 1 p.m. Saturday with a nondistrict clash with Waynesboro before diving into the first round of the Region 2B tournament. The Cougars, who will be the No. 7 seeds, have a familiar rival waiting in the opener as they travel to No. 2 Staunton. The Storm dominated both meetings during the regular season.
As for Riverheads (5-7, 3-7), the Gladiators are limping into the Region 1B tournament on a four-game losing streak. The latest setback cost them a first-round home game when the four-team tourney starts play Tuesday. The Gladiators fell to the No. 3 seeds and have to hit the road to second-seeded Rappahannock County.
Stuarts Draft head coach Brad DeWitt praised Rothgeb’s performance and how it helped propel the Cougars.
“Cobey has been playing well lately,” DeWitt said. “He’s a pretty good defensive player. He’s done some good things there and built confidence. He’s [starting] to feel comfortable on the offensive side as well and he played really good tonight.”
Rothgeb, who ended up with a team-high 14 points, started his 10-point quarter with a layup before drilling a 3-pointer from the corner off an inbounds play, giving the Cougars the lead at 34-33.
After the Gladiators immediately took the lead back, Rothgeb grabbed a loose ball and converted a tough contact layup, but couldn’t finished the three-point opportunity. He did finish another three-point play chance that increased Draft’s lead to four with 45 seconds left in the quarter.
Rothgeb and the Cougars’ defense held Riverheads to six points in the third quarter, turning a 31-27 halftime deficit into a 42-37 advantage.
“We put an emphasis on trying to take over the game in the third quarter,” DeWitt said.
The Gladiators opened the fourth quarter with a quick 5-0 run, tying the game on Ryan Farris’ three-point play.
At that point, Draft started to take charge, going on a 9-0 burst to seize control.
Riverheads sliced the margin to five late in the game, but couldn’t capitalize on Cougar mistakes to get any closer.
Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said the missed opportunities were crucial.
“We haven’t been pressing all season in that capacity,” he said. “But we felt like we needed to keep the tempo a little quicker tonight. That was sort of the thought going in was to create the tempo and keep the tempo. Talking about putting the ball in the hole, those two go hand in hand, if you look at the [second half], we forced quite a few turnovers, but we didn’t capitalize with points. Not only the shots not falling, those are backbreakers. We got golden opportunities to score and just couldn’t capitalize on them.”
Draft started the game with an early 7-3 lead, but the Gladiators responded with a 9-0 run and settled for a 12-9 margin after eight minutes.
The Gladiators took advantage of Draft mistakes for consecutive 3-pointers that expanded the lead to seven with 3:36 left in the half.
But the Cougars’ Jo’-el Howard scored five points during an 8-0 spree that got his team within one before Riverheads took the 31-27 lead into the break.
Howard finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds.
“Jo’-el did a really good job for us,” DeWitt said. “I think defensively he did a really good job. We put him on (Adam) Painter some in the second half. He had eight rebounds as well, which is huge from a point guard. That led us to get out in transition to get easy baskets. He had a really strong overall game.”
Jayden Watkins also finished in double figures for the Cougars with 12 points.
For Riverheads, D’ante Gray paced the team with 16 points, while Painter tallied 14 and Farris 10.
Stuarts Draft also won the jayvee contest 45-25.
STUARTS DRAFT 58, RIVERHEADS 51
RIVERHEADS (51) — Gray 5 5-6 16, Farris 4 2-2 10, Painter 4 3-5 14, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Byer 1 0-0 2, Morris 2 0-0 5, Sorrells 0 2-2 2, Lightner, Barger, Williams, TOTALS 17 12-15 51.