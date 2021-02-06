Cobey Rothgeb’s big third quarter propels Stuarts Draft boys basketball team to comeback victory against Riverheads

Rothgeb, who ended up with a team-high 14 points, started his 10-point quarter with a layup before drilling a 3-pointer from the corner off an inbounds play, giving the Cougars the lead at 34-33.

After the Gladiators immediately took the lead back, Rothgeb grabbed a loose ball and converted a tough contact layup, but couldn’t finished the three-point opportunity. He did finish another three-point play chance that increased Draft’s lead to four with 45 seconds left in the quarter.

Rothgeb and the Cougars’ defense held Riverheads to six points in the third quarter, turning a 31-27 halftime deficit into a 42-37 advantage.

“We put an emphasis on trying to take over the game in the third quarter,” DeWitt said.

The Gladiators opened the fourth quarter with a quick 5-0 run, tying the game on Ryan Farris’ three-point play.

At that point, Draft started to take charge, going on a 9-0 burst to seize control.

Riverheads sliced the margin to five late in the game, but couldn’t capitalize on Cougar mistakes to get any closer.

Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said the missed opportunities were crucial.