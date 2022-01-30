A coaching giant: Anchored by his Valley values, Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks finds success at Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kenny Brooks looks relaxed in a Virginia Tech quarter zip, khaki pants and a matching pair of low-cut Nike Air Force Ones.

His younger brother Michael Brooks, a senior graphic designer at CNN, used to run his own fashion line. Big brother’s outfit on Thursday night is one I’m sure would garner Michael’s approval.

It’s a casual look, but the Virginia Tech coach’s approach to Thursday’s Commonwealth Clash matchup against the University of Virginia is anything but casual.

Now in his sixth year as the Hokies women’s basketball coach, Brooks is every bit as animated as the 10 players running up and down the court in John Paul Jones Arena. He speed-walks up and down the sideline, admonishing his team to play smarter and pleading with referees to regulate the physicality of Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry game.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, however, Brooks has finally returned to his black stool on the sidelines. At this point, it’s clear that the Hokies will complete the season sweep of the Cavaliers.

Tech pounded the post early to open up a double-digit lead in the first half. When star junior post player Elizabeth Kitley went out with an injury, Tech’s backcourt took over, draining 3-pointers from all over the court in the second half.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Hokies exited with a 29-point win, 71-42.

That’s roughly one point for every mile between John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville and Waynesboro High School, where Brooks once starred as the Little Giants’ point guard.

“I’m very proud of our kids, extremely proud of our kids,” Brooks said afterward. “We had to face adversity. We had to re-adjust throughout the whole basketball game. We scrapped a lot of the stuff we were going to do. They just continued to adjust. We played extremely hard. Even though we were undersized inside, we did a really good job of matching the physicality. It’s a really good win for us. Being able to get two wins against Virginia is really great for our program.”

Hometown hero

If you had to pick a golden era for local sports, it would be hard to argue against the 1980s.

Kevin Madden reached all-American status at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton High), while former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry was winning state championships in multiple sports at Fort Defiance.

Ralph Sampson had just graduated from Harrisonburg High School, and Pee Wee Barber ascended into the starring role for the Blue Streaks. The Lambiott brothers, Walker and Kenny, were at Central Woodstock, and Reggie Harris was dominating baseball and basketball at Waynesboro. Harris was a first round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 1987.

Brooks has been so great as a coach that many people forget just how good he was as a point guard.

Not me though.

I’ll never forget.

He’s one of the players I grew up idolizing. In the days before cell phones, I would actually look up his home phone number in the phone book and call him. I always wanted him to come to the Waynesboro Family YMCA and teach me his crossover move.

I remember him taking time to play one-on-one with me while I was in high school, right when the Waynesboro Family YMCA added a second gymnasium. I lost badly, but I left saying that I scored on a Division I player.

After Thursday night’s game, Coach Brooks introduced me to one of his daughters. The light-hearted conversation somehow turned to Brooks as a player back in the day. Here’s the best story I remember that objectively speaks to Brooks the player.

I still remember his last game as the point guard of JMU. In March of 1991, the Dukes played the Providence Friars in the National Invitational Tournament. Brooks outscored Providence’s point guard Eric Murdock 23-20.

Two months later, Murdock ended up being the 21st overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.

When it was my turn to play in college, I actually played against Virginia Military Institute when Brooks was on the coaching staff. The game was on Jan. 14, 1998, and my Division III team, Shenandoah University, predictably lost, 97-64.

It didn’t matter.

I was on the court. One of the players I idolized growing up was coaching on the opposite sidelines.

It was still such a big deal to me.

450 … and counting

Of course, in 1998 neither of us knew at that time that Brooks would switch to coach women’s basketball, build a powerhouse at his alma mater JMU, take over the Virginia Tech program and recently celebrate his 450th win.

That’s over two decades of averaging 20 wins.

The success he found in the CAA is now being replicated in the ACC.

Brooks doesn’t keep a lot of memorabilia.

The 450th win ball will be an exception.

“It kind of snuck up on me,” Brooks said. “The 450 (wins) is something that I did take time to step back, smell the roses, and enjoy the opportunity. I’m not about stats or accolades. Once you sit back and think about it, 450 games won is something to be proud of.

“What it did for me was took me back through all the years and all the people who helped me get to that point. You don’t get there by yourself. It’s a trip down memory lane. I’ve had some tremendous assistants. I’ve had seven or eight assistants that have gone on to be head coaches. I’ve had tremendous players, and my support staff has been wonderful.”

He’s most appreciative of being able to reach this milestone alongside of his family.

“I think the most important person has been my wife,” Brooks said. “I just think of everything she’s gone through to support me. And I think of my kids, and everything they’ve sacrificed to have to share their dad. And they still sharing their dad right now, because they’re on my roster.”

The beloved coach

Tech’s perimeter players were sensational in the second half Thursday, covering for Kitley’s absence with a barrage of deep jumpers.

After the sharp-shooting display, guards Georgia Amoore and Aisha Sheppard spoke with the media. Both Hokies raved about playing for Brooks.

“I love it,” said Amoore, the Australian floor general who dropped a team-high 21 points in the win. “He’s grown my game immensely, and he’s grown so many other people’s games. You just look at the alumni that he’s had, and they all speak so highly of him. I just appreciate it while I have it. It’s incredible, honestly.”

Sheppard, who put on a flat-out shooting display in the second half, agreed.

“Coach Brooks is the reason I came back (to Blacksburg),” said Sheppard, who had 20 points in the win. “I had opportunities, but I wanted to be back another year underneath his development. He’s incredible. He’s a mastermind, especially when it comes to the offensive end of the floor. The things we work on and incorporate are just incredible.”

The last name Brooks is synonymous with Waynesboro, sort of like the last name Kier is resonates with Stauntonians.

It’s fitting then that Virginia Tech senior Alexa Kier, whose dad Pede Kier grew up with Brooks, is a team manager.

To Kier, it’s easy to why Brooks has been so successful.

It’s his character.

“It’s his ability to make relationships off the court,” Kier said. “On the court, he’s a good coach. But off the court, all of these girls admire him.”

Waynesboro made

When Brooks gets to the podium, he’s asked if his team deserves more national attention.

His answer sounds like most coach speak. Rankings are too politicized. Rankings don’t matter. Keep winning and everything else will take care of itself.

But something about his answer struck me.

Because I know him, I know it’s not just coach speak.

It’s consistent with his value system.

And it’s a value system that was at least partially embedded in him from growing up in the Shenandoah Valley.

I couldn’t help but think how similarly I would have answered the exact same question.

There’s an old phrase that’s usually used in the negative context, but it can be a positive, too.

You can take Kenny Brooks out of Waynesboro, but not the Waynesboro out of Kenny Brooks.

Brooks had finished his media obligations.

I was done reporting.

I walk toward the media parking lot as he reconvenes with the coaching staff.

Off-handedly, I ask him if he has a message for everyone back home.

“Just tell everybody I love ‘em.”

I can assure you, coach.

The feeling is mutual.

Waynesboro loves you, too.

Chris Lassiter is a sports writer for The News Virginian.