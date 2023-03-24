Darlene Brooks remembers the first time her young son Kenny was drawn to basketball.

“They were having a little (basketball) shoot out at Kate Collins Middle School for young kids,” the Waynesboro resident recalled during an interview in her home Thursday. Once 7-year-old Kenny arrived and participated in the accuracy contest, he finished a robust second.

From there, it was a question of what sport Kenny would focus on, baseball or basketball.

“He was still into baseball until junior high,” Darlene Brooks said.

But while he was a sure-handed shortstop in baseball, basketball ultimately won out. He was a guard for the Waynesboro High School Little Giants and, from there, played for James Madison University. It was at JMU that Kenny played for Hall of Fame Coach Lefty Driesell.

Darlene Brooks remembers Kenny not wanting to disappoint the coaches recruiting him to JMU and Delaware.

“I told him to follow his heart,” she said. “He let Delaware know he was coming to JMU.”

After his playing career concluded, Kenny Brooks went into coaching. He became the interim coach of the JMU women’s basketball team in 2002 and racked up 337 wins in 14 seasons before departing for Virginia Tech in 2016. He is a member of the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Now, Kenny Brooks is trying to make NCAA coaching history of his own.

As the coach of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team, he has piloted the Hokies to the NCAA Sweet 16. And on Saturday, Virginia Tech will face the University of Tennessee in Seattle for the right to advance to the elite eight.

It’s an anxious but happy time for Darlene Brooks, who plans to watch Saturday’s game with her 93-year-old mother.

“She loves it but gets scared when she thinks (Virginia Tech) might lose,” Darlene Brooks said. Kenny’s two siblings will watch from Georgia.

Darlene Brooks has her moments, only feeling comfortable if Virginia Tech has a 20-point lead. However, she is eager to show the video of the postgame celebration after last weekend’s NCAA Tournament win over South Dakota State. The Virginia Tech women are seen celebrating, and so is their coach. He is jumping up and down.

Win or lose, it’s been an excellent year for the Brooks family.

“The girls (Tech women) have been great, and I have enjoyed it,” she said.

Darlene Brooks texts her son and has talked to his wife before this weekend’s game.

“Now and then, we’ll do FaceTime,” she says of talking to Kenny.

Darlene Brooks is reminded of her son's success at church, the grocery store, or just passing people on the street in Waynesboro.

“I’m very proud of his team and him,” she said.

And when she is told that Kenny is “Waynesboro’s kid,” she thinks while he’s “Waynesboro’s kid, he’s my kid.”