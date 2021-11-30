Brett Asbury, Brandon Stoudamire lead MBU men's basketball team to win over Southern Virginia

The Mary Baldwin men's basketball team defeated Southern Virginia, 77-67, on Tuesday night for the first victory in program history.
MBU outscored the Knights 9-0 in the final three minutes to seal the historic victory.
The Fighting Squirrels placed six players in double figures, led by Brett Asbury who came off the bench to score 15 points. Vernon Fraley had a big night with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Stoudamire and Zach Fullagar both finished with 11 points while teammates Jaden Ignacio and Quentin Hart scored 10 points apiece.
MBU is now 1-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.