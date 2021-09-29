Bridgewater adds former Lee, JMU standout Angela Mickens to women’s basketball staff

BRIDGEWATER — Former Robert E. Lee High School and James Madison University basketball standout Angela Mickens will return to the Valley basketball courts this winter as an assistant coach with the Bridgewater College women’s team.

Bridgewater head coach Jason Asbell announced the addition of Mickens to his staff Monday afternoon.

"Obviously, she was a phenomenal player at JMU. We're very fortunate to find someone with her experience and background to join our program. She will be an excellent role model and mentor for the young ladies in our program." said Asbell. "We believe it's a home run hire."

Mickens re-wrote the record books at Robert E. Lee, holding the record for most points in a game, a season and career. She also holds the record for assists in a game, season and career plus the career steals record.

Mickens made the all-state team in each of her four seasons at Lee and in 2012, her senior year, she was named the state Player of the Year after leading the Lee Ladies to the state championship.

She continued her playing career at nearby JMU for head coach Kenny Brooks where she became one of the best point guards in program history.

