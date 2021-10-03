Bridgewater College football team's losing streak grows to 3 games

WINCHESTER — Shenandoah rallied from 24 points down as the Bridgewater College football team fell 34-27 on the road Saturday night.

With the game tied 27-27 after the Hornets had evened the contest up with the program's all-time largest comeback, the Eagles were driving to potentially set up the winning field goal attempt for freshman Jackson Hendren- who had made long-distance kicks in each of the past two games.

A Matt Lawton pass across the middle was tipped and intercepted however, with Quante Redd returning it back across midfield. Steven Hugney found Ethan Bigbee down to the 13-yard line to set up Shenandoah for the winning FG attempt but Hugney did one better when he completed a jump ball to Brant Butler for the decisive touchdown.

Bridgewater had marched 63 yards on 12 plays to open the contest. Viante Tucker and Jamel Johnson each had double-digit yardage pickups before the drive stalled out on the 4-yard line and BC kicked the field goal.

The Eagle defense stuffed Rashadeen Byrd Jr. on a fourth down try and the offense went to work again. This time the visitors held the ball for 13 plays and covered 59 yards, with Lawton carrying it in for a 10-0 lead just before the end of the opening quarter.