Bridgewater football team wins home opener

BUENA VISTA — The Bridgewater College football team scored 25 unanswered points in a 35-17 road victory at Southern Virginia on Saturday.

A key turnover just before halftime helped spur the run. Leading 14-7, Bridgewater had to stop SVU deep in Eagle territory twice. The first drive was stalled by a pair of flags and then a Jayden Johnson sack to knock the Knights all the way out of field goal range. SVU got the ball right back but a pass was deflected into the arms of Chase Rosenthal, who raced 54 yards to set Bridgewater up with 31 seconds on the clock.

Instead of a potential 14-14 game, the Eagles took a 22-7 lead into the break (counting Freddie Watkins’ second fake PAT score in a span of three games) on Chad Jones’ second tough leaping touchdown catch of the second quarter.

Jones led the Eagle offense with 74 receiving yards on three catches, while quarterback Matt Lawton completed 20-of-31 passes for 248 yards, three TDs and no inteceptions.

Trailing 7-0, Bridgewater’s opening touchdown was set up by a 37-yard deep ball from Lawton to Dylan Maclachlan. Alston Honeycutt scored on a screen pass the next play. Jackson Hendren made it 25 straight points and a 25-7 BC lead with a 45-yard field goal.