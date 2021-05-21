Ex-Wilson Memorial standout Paris Hutchinson named ODAC Conference rookie of the year

The transition from high school standout to college athlete can be tough.

For Paris Hutchinson, a former Wilson Memorial volleyball standout continuing her career at Eastern Mennonite University, she made it look easy.

Hutchinson was recently named the ODAC Conference rookie of the year for her athletic achievements.

“My first year at EMU as an athlete went very well,” Hutchinson said. “There were challenges that we faced, such as COVID, playing without spectators and playing in masks. We had to be tested weekly, and quarantining when someone tested positive. However, we were able to overcome and make adjustments. We are a young team with a new head coach.”

Her success as a college freshman was no surprise to Lauren Grove, her high school coach at Wilson.

“When Paris entered our program, I knew she was capable of being a very strong contributor to the team,” Grove said. “She filled an important role on our team, and we leaned on her for a lot at the varsity level. She continues to grow as a player and I am proud of her contributions to EMU’s program. I know she will continue to do do great things.”

Casey Steinbrecher, EMU’s first-year volleyball coach, believes Hutchinson is special.