TROY — “I can promise you this … ain’t no quitters around here,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said after his team dropped a hard-fought 16-14 decision to James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

“We’re going to get back to work, pick ourselves up and we’re going to keep showing up. I really hurt for our guys. You’ve got to look in the mirror … everybody does in this program and it starts with me. I didn’t prepare our guys good enough to play the game the right way; didn’t coach good enough.

“We had plenty of opportunities. Hats off to JMU for playing a good, clean football game. We also didn’t do what it takes to put ourselves in position to win that kind of game.”

But Troy did have its chances down the stretch.

Trailing 16-7 with 15 minutes left, Troy seemingly transformed into a different team from the one that played the first three quarters — coming to life offensively and defensively in playing with a sense of urgency.

Early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Gunnar Watson connected with Chris Lewis on a 22-yard reception down to the JMU 24 and on the next play Watson hit Dothan native Jabre Barber with a touchdown pass. Suddenly the Trojans had new life, trailing just 16-14 after the extra point kick by Scott Taylor Renfroe with 13:49 left in the game.

After a good defensive stand, Troy began a drive after setting up on the JMU 47 following a punt with 7:50 left.

After the offense stalled, Renfroe was sent in and tried a 48-yard field goal, but it was just wide left with 5:35 remaining.

Troy would get another crack with three minutes left in the game after Barber made a fair catch of a punt at the Trojans’ 10.

After three straight incompletions, Watson hit Lewis on a 16-yard reception to convert the fourth down play and keep the hopes alive.

Watson then completed passes to Barber for 18 yards and Landon Parker for 18 yards to the JMU 38.

On first down, Watson hit Deshon Stoudemire for 5 yards before an incompletion on second down.

Facing 3rd-and-5, Watson threw out of bounds under heavy pressure and was flagged for intentional grounding, setting up a 4th-and-15 play with 43 seconds left.

On the ensuing play, Watson threw long down the sidelines for Devonte Ross, but the ball fell incomplete and the game belonged to JMU, which improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in SBC play.

Three games into the season and the Trojans are 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the conference. It’s the identical mark Troy had at this time a year ago before winning its final 11.

“Last year, we started off 1-2, so it’s not like we’re in a position we’re never been in before,” said Ross, who caught six passes for 69 yards, including a 14-yard TD in the second quarter.

“We always use something like this as motivation and it’s only going to make us come together even more. This week is gone, so we’ve just got to look forward and do our best this coming week.”

Bandit linebacker Richard Jibunor, who had six tackles and a sack, said the team remains upbeat.

“Coming into this season, we knew we were going to get everybody’s best shot,” Jibunor said. “We’re disappointed with the outcome, but we’re really excited going forward.”

JMU Led 13-7 at halftime and got a field goal early in the third quarter to lead 16-7 before Troy made the fourth quarter run.

The Troy ground game was virtually non-existent against a JMU defense that was averaging just giving up 40 yards rushing per game. The Trojans were held to -12 net yards rushing on 19 attempts, though much of that was because of Watson being sacked for 44 yards in losses. Star running back Kimani Vidal had 27 yards rushing on 11 carries.

With Troy’s running game grounded, Watson threw the ball 46 times, completing 25 for 332 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

MAKING THE PLAYS: Robert Cole had a nice game punting, which included one for 56 yards that was downed at the 1. For the game, he punted seven times for a 44-yard per kick average. Jibunor got his first sack of the season in dropping QB Jordan McCloud for a 7-yard loss midway through the third. Chris Lewis caught a 30-yard pass early in the first quarter. Stoudemire made a 26-yard catch late in the second quarter.

NOTES AND STUFF: Defensive end T.J. Jackson made his first appearance of the season after not dressing for the first two games. Jackson was suspended during the preseason for a violation of team rules but had since been reinstated.

Houston Academy football coach Eddie Brundidge served as Troy’s honorary captain for the game. He held the Troy single-game rushing record of 244 yards set in 1984 before it was broken by Vidal with 248 yards against Stephen F. Austin in this year’s opener.

TROY STAT LEADERS: Passing: Watson was 25-of-46 for 332 yards. Rushing: Vidal gained 27 yards on 11 carries. Receiving: Barber caught six passes for 89 yards, Ross six passes for 69 yards and Stoudemire six passes for 52 yards. Tackles: Jayden McDonald had eight tackles.

HOW THEY SCORED: Troy: Gunnar Watson to Devonte Ross 14 yards, Scott Taylor Renfroe PAT (11:10 2nd qtr). Watson to Jabre Barber for 24 yards, Renfroe PAT (13:49 4th). JMU: Camden Wise 28-yard field goal (1:30 1st qtr). Wise 26-yard field goal (14:06 2nd qtr). Jordan McCloud 9-yard pass to Elijah Sarratt, Wise PAT (2:24 2nd qtr). Wise 32-yard field goal (9:32 3rd qtr).