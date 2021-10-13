Former Riverheads star Zac Smiley having solid season at Ferrum College

Before that happens, there is plenty Smiley needs to work on.

“I think Zac will tell you the biggest adjustment at this level is the speed of the defense,” said Shaw.

Shaw was right on target.

“The speed of the players is a lot different,” said Smiley. “Every guy on the opposing defense is a really good athlete. I’ve got to get better at setting the plays up, hitting the hole at the right time. Just got to keep working hard every day and keep getting better.”

After playing in a run-heavy offense at Riverheads, Smiley is also working to improve his skills in the passing game.

“He’s getting better.” Shaw said of Smiley’s progress in adapting to the passing game at the college level. “In addition to running pass routes and catching the ball, he’s also working on pass protection. Those are things that he wasn’t necessarily asked to do a lot of in high school.”

“It’s definitely different,” Smiley said of playing on a team that likes to put the ball in the air. “Running different routes out of the backfield, pass protection...those are things I definitely need to work on. We’ve got a great running back room and the guys with more experience are helping me out a lot.”

Once his first season at the college level is over, Smiley already knows what he will work on the offseason. “My speed. That’s one thing I’d like to improve a little,” Smiley said. “I’m just going to keep working on my game...try to get better every day.”