Former Stuarts Draft standout Aaron Nice sets ODAC record with 6.5 sacks in Bridgewater College win

BRIDGEWATER — It didn't take first-year linebacker Aaron Nice long to write his name on the Bridgewater Eagles football depth chart this season. In the final game of the regular season Saturday, Nice wrote his name into the record books.

A former all-state performer at Stuarts Draft High School, Nice recorded 6.5 quarterback sacks Saturday, a new Old Dominion Athletic Conference record, to lead the Eagles' defense in a 64-22 victory over Guilford College.

Nice paced the BC defenders with a team-high 10 tackles in the win at Guilford and was named the ODAC Defensive Player of the Week and earned a spot on the D3football.com National Team of the Week at linebacker.

Nice saw his playing time increase as the season progressed and he ended the year ranked among the top defensive players in the conference. For the season, Nice notched 49 total tackles, the third-best mark on the BC defense. His 10 quarterback sacks leads the ODAC and his 12 tackles for loss ranks second in the conference.

Bridgewater finished the 2022 season with a 9-1 overall record. The Eagles were second in the ODAC with a 7-1 record, trailing only nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon College.

As the second-place team in the ODAC, Bridgewater earned a spot in the Neptune Bowl against Apprentice School. Kickoff for the Neptune Bowl is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.