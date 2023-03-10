Kenny Brooks just gave this community our Sandlot moment.

Only the basketball version.

You remember that movie, right?

The motion picture captures a pre-teen friend group’s adventures and misadventures. What binds this rag-tag group of boys together is their love for America’s favorite pastime.

In The Sandlot’s final two minutes, the film’s first hour and 39 minutes begin to make perfect sense.

At the movie’s end, we learn the former neighborhood baseball star Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez is now a pinch runner for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his childhood friend Scottie “Smalls” is working as the Dodgers’ play-by-play guy.

When Benny steals home — and subsequently clinches the pennant for the Dodgers — Smalls makes a fantastic call on the broadcast.

Then the two lifelong friends flash each other their traditional “thumbs-up” salutation.

It makes for great theater.

Even when I watched the clip on YouTube for this column, I teared up a little.

But that’s nothing compared to how I teared up last weekend.

What happened on Sunday was not fictional like Benny the Jet.

This is real-life Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks cutting the nets.

On Sunday, the Waynesboro native became the first Black head coach to win the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

SORT OF LIKE THE SANDLOTLike the kids in The Sandlot, my friends were together almost daily.

Our sport, however, wasn’t baseball.

It was basketball.

And even though my friends and I weren’t quite old enough or good enough to play with the best hoopers in our community — yet — we always showed up.

The best indoor games were often at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton High School) on Sunday afternoons and summer nights at the Waynesboro Family YMCA.

This was one of the golden eras for basketball in our community. The gym was always a mix of high-level college basketball players and neighborhood legends.

The games were intense.

Ask anyone who was around back then.

They’ll tell you.

It’s not just where we perfected our craft — lots of the kids from my friend group went on to play college basketball, too — it’s where we experienced community.

Lifelong friendships were forged on Staunton’s North Coalter Street and Waynesboro’s South Wayne Avenue.

Before he was coach Brooks, the former Waynesboro High School standout-turned-James Madison University point guard was one of the players we idolized.

We all wanted to play Division I basketball as he did.

That’s why we were all overcome with emotion watching Brooks pump his first after the Hokies’ 75-67 ACC championship win over the Louisville Cardinals.

It had to be how The Sandlot crew — Squints, Ham, “Yeah-Yeah,” “Repeat” and Timmy — felt watching Bennie the Jet steal home for the Dodgers.

“We just watched our childhood friend reach a sports mountaintop.”

It’s more than unbelievable.

It’s truly historic.

This is the inspiration we all need.

People from small cities can do big things.

Please don’t take my word for it.

Just look at coach Brooks holding that ACC championship trophy.

<&underline>THE BEST TWEET EVER</&underline>

The Hokies are winners of 11 straight, currently sit at their highest-ever spot in the AP poll at No. 4, and just won their first-ever ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

This story can’t get any better, right?

Wrong.

It gets much better.

On Sunday afternoon, sports reporter Angel Gray posted a video on her social media account. It was a post-game embrace between coach Kenny Brooks and his younger brother Michael “Tyke” Brooks.

Quick-but-important side note: I’ve had a chance to mentor many children, and Tyke’s story is so inspirational that it’s usually the one I share with students. Tyke decided to return to school much later in life and is now a national award-winning senior graphic designer at CNN.

The Sunday afternoon embrace was beyond special for those of us who grew up with the Brooks brothers.

I know I’m not the only one who got a little misty-eyed.

Gray’s video didn’t stop there.

Coach Brooks is then embraced his cousin Cory Alexander, a former NBA player who is now an ACC and NBA basketball analyst. Alexander is also a player we idolized growing up.

Another quick side note: I’m more of an audiobook person, but I’ll sometimes turn on sports radio on the short commute to work. Just last week, I heard Alexander breaking down the big Duke-North Carolina basketball game on ESPN Radio.

Another proud moment.

Seeing those three embrace after such a sweet victory was a full-circle moment for everyone back home that was a part of those YMCA pick-up games.

The same group of guys that inspired us 30 years ago still inspires us today.

And, with March Madness now upon us, we’re hoping that Coach Brooks has a few weeks left in this storybook season.

Chris Lassiter is a sports writer for The News Virginian.