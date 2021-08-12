Mary Baldwin announces Meghan Austin as new women’s basketball coach

STAUNTON — Meghan Austin, who played basketball for the University of North Carolina and has coached on the collegiate and scholastic levels for the past 13 years, has been named head coach of the Mary Baldwin University women’s basketball team.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be part of the Mary Baldwin University community,” Austin said. “I look forward to being part of an environment that values the student-athlete as a whole, both academically and athletically.”

Austin takes over the program from Ross James, who spent four years with the Fighting Squirrels and helped the team to earn three-straight USA South Conference playoff berths. During those three years, MBU posted a 34-28 overall record — among the best three-year stretches in team history.

Originally from Lynchburg, Austin earned a pair of bachelor’s degrees in exercise sports science and psychology, with a minor in coaching, from UNC in 2008. She added a master’s degree in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in 2020.