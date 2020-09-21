UVa athletics department reports 22 positive COVID-19 tests in latest round of testing

The University of Virginia athletics department announced a COVID-19 testing update Monday, sharing that there were 22 positive tests out of the 703 tests administered to student-athletes and staff members last week. That’s a positivity rate of 3.1%.
UVa did not specify which sports the positive tests came from. Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shared Monday that none of those positives come from within Virginia’s football team.
“I was calculating today, I think my team has been back 12 weeks,” Mendenhall said. “We’re anxious to play football, and they have done an absolutely remarkable job of managing the virus. As of today, we still have zero positive tests within our team, and that’s an amazing accomplishment by them and I’m looking forward to helping them play football now in a real game.”
The Cavaliers are scheduled to face Duke on Saturday. Several previously scheduled season openers for the football team were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
Fortunately, limited positive test results within UVa’s program leave it in a position to face the Blue Devils this weekend.
The football players will be tested three times this week, with the first tests coming Monday. The other tests come Wednesday and Friday, per ACC guidelines. The results of the Monday tests were not included in the Monday release by UVa.
UVa’s football program hasn’t reported a positive COVID-19 test since July 24.
Since the football team returned on July 5, UVa athletics has conducted 3,805 total COVID-19 tests. Of those 3,805 tests, 42 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 1.1% across the entire athletic department.
Those who test positive self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Close contacts of those who test positive self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
Mendenhall praised the football team’s commitment to following virus protocols during Monday’s press conference. In addition to wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing, Mendenhall says he’s implemented additional measures to reduce potential exposure or contact tracing woes.
UVa changed how it huddles offensively to place some offensive linemen apart from each other to help limit the amount of direct contact they share with each other during practices. Mendenhall also uses an air horn to direct practice. Every 10 minutes, he blows the horn twice and players stretch out their arms to separate from each other and ensure good distancing at that moment.
Senior linebacker Charles Snowden echoed Mendenhall’s comments about following protocols, while also admitting that even when student-athletes follow protocols well there’s still a chance of exposure that leads to positive tests.
“This virus is really unpredictable,” Snowden said. “I mean, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. I don’t know if we’ve been any better or worse than other programs, but I’m just really proud of my guys for following those protocols.”
