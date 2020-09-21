UVa athletics department reports 22 positive COVID-19 tests in latest round of testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Virginia athletics department announced a COVID-19 testing update Monday, sharing that there were 22 positive tests out of the 703 tests administered to student-athletes and staff members last week. That’s a positivity rate of 3.1%.

UVa did not specify which sports the positive tests came from. Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shared Monday that none of those positives come from within Virginia’s football team.

“I was calculating today, I think my team has been back 12 weeks,” Mendenhall said. “We’re anxious to play football, and they have done an absolutely remarkable job of managing the virus. As of today, we still have zero positive tests within our team, and that’s an amazing accomplishment by them and I’m looking forward to helping them play football now in a real game.”

The Cavaliers are scheduled to face Duke on Saturday. Several previously scheduled season openers for the football team were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.

Fortunately, limited positive test results within UVa’s program leave it in a position to face the Blue Devils this weekend.