Cox: Braves' Boyd Snyder was a true gentleman

Boyd was the Braves’ money man. He kept the books and knew where every penny was spent.

I remember the first league meeting I attended. Garland, Boyd and I ate at the Wendy’s in Harrisonburg. I can remember Garland telling me that two years from now I could ask Boyd where we ate that night and in no time, he would tell me where we ate and how much money the Braves spent on dinner. And, he was right.

Boyd didn’t mind spending the Braves’ money, he just wanted to make sure he knew where it was going. He and Kay had one common goal — they wanted to treat the players right. They wanted to make sure the guys had a great time playing baseball — a summer they would always remember.

That meant Kay spending hours upon hours searching for host families. That meant nice uniforms, food for the players after the home games and food after the road games. Plenty of player swag was available. The players came first with the Snyders.

A close second was the fans. Again, countless hours went into selling advertising so fans could get free access to tickets for the home games. And Boyd and Kay always tried to keep the prices in the concession as low as possible so a family could come to the ballpark and enjoy the game while not breaking the bank at the concession or souvenir stands.