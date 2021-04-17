Cox: Braves' Boyd Snyder was a true gentleman

In 2001, Boyd and Kay Snyder purchased the Staunton Braves from Kay’s son, Garland Eutsler. The organization had thrived during Eutsler’s ownership, winning multiple pennants while filling the stands at Moxie Stadium.
When Eutsler decided to sell the franchise, the Snyders were quick to jump at the opportunity.
“The Braves mean so much to this community, we wanted to make sure the right people bought the team,” said Kay Snyder in an article published in The News Leader in 2006. “We were afraid someone might buy the team and run it into the ground. Staunton loves its baseball in the summer, and Boyd and I weren’t about to see that tradition jeopardized.”
The “right people” definitely bought the team
With the Snyders running the show, the organization continued to thrive. The winning may have slowed down, however the organization continued to put competitive teams on the field and was recognized as one of the top franchises in the Valley Baseball League.
Boyd Snyder passed away on Tuesday. For nearly two decades, Boyd and his wife put their stamp on the Braves and the Valley Baseball League.
Garland Eutsler offered me a position working with the organization during his tenure as owner and eventually I was named the team’s general manager. When the Snyders took over, I continued in that role and seeing the time, heart and passion the Snyders poured into the Braves was an inspiration.
Boyd was the Braves’ money man. He kept the books and knew where every penny was spent.
I remember the first league meeting I attended. Garland, Boyd and I ate at the Wendy’s in Harrisonburg. I can remember Garland telling me that two years from now I could ask Boyd where we ate that night and in no time, he would tell me where we ate and how much money the Braves spent on dinner. And, he was right.
Boyd didn’t mind spending the Braves’ money, he just wanted to make sure he knew where it was going. He and Kay had one common goal — they wanted to treat the players right. They wanted to make sure the guys had a great time playing baseball — a summer they would always remember.
That meant Kay spending hours upon hours searching for host families. That meant nice uniforms, food for the players after the home games and food after the road games. Plenty of player swag was available. The players came first with the Snyders.
A close second was the fans. Again, countless hours went into selling advertising so fans could get free access to tickets for the home games. And Boyd and Kay always tried to keep the prices in the concession as low as possible so a family could come to the ballpark and enjoy the game while not breaking the bank at the concession or souvenir stands.
On game night, you could usually find Kay working in the concession stand. Boyd was the type who preferred to work behind the scenes. Before homes games, you could usually find him in the office bagging peanuts for the concession stand. Boyd didn’t count every peanut, but he had a cup that he used to make sure every bag was filled to the same level.
He would often watch the games from the office, occasionally walking outside to mingle with the fans.
And when the Braves were on the road, that meant the Snyders were on the road. They rarely missed a chance to support their Braves and they also loved getting a chance to talk with the other league owners.
Balancing the books might have been Boyd’s primary duty, but make no mistake, he was a competitive man. He wanted to win.
The 2015 season was one of, if not the best season, during the Snyders’ 17 years as owners. The Braves finished the regular season with a 29-13 record, tying Bob Wease’s Harrisonburg Turks for first-place in the South. The Braves defeated the Turks 3-1 in a special playoff game to claim the South Division pennant.
In the playoffs, the Braves won the opening round series two games to one. The semifinals also went to the Braves in Game 3.
In the championship series, the Braves were just two innings away from winning that elusive championship trophy. Staunton led Strasburg 3-2 going into the eighth inning of the deciding game at Moxie Stadium, but the Express put two runs on the scoreboard and won the game 4-3.
Boyd was understandably disappointed we came so close to winning a championship. But a couple of days later, he had a unique spin on the season — a spin coming from the man who counted the money.
I’m paraphrasing a bit here, but this is Boyd’s take on the season.
“We just had a great season. We had a great team. Our attendance was outstanding. We played as may homes games as we could possibly play in one season (21 regular season games, a playoff game for the pennant and six playoff games). And when we lost that last game, that meant I didn’t have to buy championship rings.”
Spoken like a man who counted every dollar for 17 seasons.
But make no mistake, Boyd Snyder would have gladly ponied up the money to buy those rings. Again, it was always about treating the players right.
The Snyders certainly left an indelible mark on the Staunton Braves and the Valley Baseball League. The Braves and the VBL were certainly better because Boyd and Kay were involved.
Boyd may not have agreed with everything that was done in the VBL while he was involved, but he certainly had the respect of the other owners in the room. I often heard one word to describe Mr. Snyder. As former Covington Lumberjacks GM Clint Collins posted on the Braves’ Facebook page this week after hearing of Boyd’s passing: “So sorry to hear this. He was a great guy and gentleman.” Gentleman. That pretty much described Boyd Snyder.
Even as his health deteriorated in recent years and he could no longer get to the games on a regular basis, the Braves were always in his thoughts. He always wanted to know how the team was doing, how recruiting was going. No doubt, he loved the Staunton Braves.
Boyd will certainly be missed by his family, the City of Staunton and by his summer baseball family.
If there is baseball in Heaven, he’s probably enjoying a game with some of the former Braves’ fans — making sure the peanuts are not stale and there are plenty in each bag.
Rest in Peace, Mr. Snyder.
Steve Cox is a sports writer for The News Virginian.