Craft: Gladiators volleyball team defined by perseverance

RINER — For five Riverheads seniors, Friday night was their last shot at a volleyball state championship.
Some of them played in all of the team's heartbreaking losses in the state title game the past three years, including Sydney Phillips.
Phillips was a rock for her team all year, providing her team with energy and huge swings to help propel the Gladiators to an incredibly successful season. After the team’s loss to Auburn in the Class 1 championship on Friday, Phillips and many other players of the team cried together.
It’s natural. Every athlete dreams of holding up the championship trophy at the end of the season, but the truth is, the Riverheads volleyball team has more than enough to celebrate.
In 2014, Riverheads made the state title game for the first time in the school's history, and now they’re coming off of three in a row.
The Gladiators are one of only three volleyball teams in the entire state that has made the state championship in each of the previous three seasons.
This season, especially, is one to remember for all the right reasons.
While navigating a global pandemic, some coaches and players were unsure if high school sports would occur at all this fall. Once the volleyball season finally did get underway months later than normal, Riverheads had to start a week later than the other local teams.
Despite all those obstacles, the Gladiators rolled through the regular season. They notched eight sweeps in the compact schedule as few teams managed to take them deep into matches. They laughed and cried together throughout the year as they came to terms with the departure of five players and their coach.
This group of girls is not defined by defeat. They are an example of one of the state's more dominant stretches of volleyball in the last handful of years, and as their coach Nyssa Stapleton put it: "We made it farther than anyone else from around here."
Even amid another heartbreaking loss, they found ways to make each other laugh. In time, the initial disappointment will fade and many, many positive memories will remain.
The Riverheads volleyball team doesn't need a trophy to prove its accomplishments and perseverance.