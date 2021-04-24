Craft: Gladiators volleyball team defined by perseverance

RINER — For five Riverheads seniors, Friday night was their last shot at a volleyball state championship.

Some of them played in all of the team's heartbreaking losses in the state title game the past three years, including Sydney Phillips.

Phillips was a rock for her team all year, providing her team with energy and huge swings to help propel the Gladiators to an incredibly successful season. After the team’s loss to Auburn in the Class 1 championship on Friday, Phillips and many other players of the team cried together.

It’s natural. Every athlete dreams of holding up the championship trophy at the end of the season, but the truth is, the Riverheads volleyball team has more than enough to celebrate.

In 2014, Riverheads made the state title game for the first time in the school's history, and now they’re coming off of three in a row.

The Gladiators are one of only three volleyball teams in the entire state that has made the state championship in each of the previous three seasons.

This season, especially, is one to remember for all the right reasons.