Despite championship game loss, Riverheads girls basketball still makes program history

The past year dealing with a pandemic has been anything but normal for players, coaches and administrators. Riverheads’ principal Matt Stevens hopes playing athletics this spring will return some form of normalcy to the students’ lives.

“Playing under these conditions has certainly been an adjustment for players and coaches,” Stevens said. “I’m not sure people realize the sacrifices these young people are making. I’m just really thankful we’ve had the opportunity to try and make this work. It’s definitely challenging, but I think our coaches and players have handled it well.”

Stevens hopes playing games has returned at least a bit of normalcy to the players’ daily routines.

“Once you step between the lines to compete, I do believe that’s at least close to normal for the players and coaches,” Stevens added. “Hopefully this relieves some of the stress and anxiety they have been dealing with. These kids have had to give up a lot during the past year.”

Savanna Crawford, another Riverheads’ senior, said playing under the COVID-19 protocols was a trying experience.