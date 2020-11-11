Dukes' new digs: JMU's new Atlantic Union Bank Center 'sets us apart'

HARRISONBURG — The era of the Convocation Center is over at James Madison University as the Dukes prepare to start their season on Nov. 25 inside the brand-new Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU hosted media tours of its new state-of-the-art basketball facility on Wednesday morning, showing off the project that, along with the 1,500-car east campus parking deck built adjacent to it, cost more than $139 million. Initial planning for the arena began in 2015, and construction officially started in 2018 after a successful $12 million fundraising campaign.

The goal during the construction of the 226,000 square foot arena was to allow fans to have a great view of the court no matter where they sitting. They achieved that goal by having as little viewing obstructions as possible.

The new facility seats 8,500 fans, but the Dukes will start the season only allowing 1,000 fans because of state restrictions on sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times while in the arena, with the only exception being when they are actively eating or drinking. Students can sit in groups of four with social distancing between each of the groups.