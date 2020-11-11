Dukes' new digs: JMU's new Atlantic Union Bank Center 'sets us apart'

HARRISONBURG — The era of the Convocation Center is over at James Madison University as the Dukes prepare to start their season on Nov. 25 inside the brand-new Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU hosted media tours of its new state-of-the-art basketball facility on Wednesday morning, showing off the project that, along with the 1,500-car east campus parking deck built adjacent to it, cost more than $139 million. Initial planning for the arena began in 2015, and construction officially started in 2018 after a successful $12 million fundraising campaign.
The goal during the construction of the 226,000 square foot arena was to allow fans to have a great view of the court no matter where they sitting. They achieved that goal by having as little viewing obstructions as possible.
The new facility seats 8,500 fans, but the Dukes will start the season only allowing 1,000 fans because of state restrictions on sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times while in the arena, with the only exception being when they are actively eating or drinking. Students can sit in groups of four with social distancing between each of the groups.
“It took us 30 years to build it, and we’re going to be in it for a long time after this,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said of the unusual circumstances of the arena’s debut. “I look at for the years moving forward beyond just this year. I would have loved to have it full, and we had a great plan to be able to do that, but this will give us a chance to be able to walk into it.”
Twenty-three Daktronics video panels are arranged in the arena to give fans a more lively and immersive experience.
The arena features the primary court and a practice gym, the latter of which is a welcome addition for the Dukes. The Convocation Center only had one court, which led to delays if another team was already practicing or an event occurred in the space. Now, players like CAA preseason player of the year Matt Lewis have a place to practice whenever they want.
The new arena’s strength and conditioning room is roughly three times as large as the Convocation Center’s, according to the university. Both the men’s and women’s locker rooms feature lounges for the players and film rooms.
JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said recruiting has been conducted over Zoom since he was hired in March, but that he knows the quality of the new arena will help greatly when high school recruits get the chance to tour it.
“To get the full effect of this, you have to see it in person,” Byington said. “Once recruits step foot onto the campus and we’re allowed to do in-person recruiting visits, I think we’re going to blow away our competition. I don’t think anything else matches us.”
The Dukes will play a home basketball game in a location other than the Convocation Center for the first time since 1982 on Nov. 25 when they play Lancaster Bible College. The team will look to reverse the course of four straight losing seasons and defy the preseason CAA poll that picked them to finish ninth in the conference, but all parties are impressed with the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it really is beyond what I originally thought we were going to end up with,” Bourne said. “I pinch myself every time I come in here. This facility sets us apart.”
