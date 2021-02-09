East Rockingham hands Buffalo Gap boys basketball team season-ending loss

ELKTON — It took less than a minute for the first bucket and only 23 seconds for the next one.

“When he’s in that kind of mood, no one is stopping him,” said East Rockingham junior point guard Cooper Keyes of his fellow junior teammate and standout guard Tyler Nickel. “He’s just making shots and he did that tonight.”

Nickel, a 6-foot-8 guard that is considered the best player in the Shenandoah Valley, erupted for a career-high 46 points as the top-seeded Eagles throttled fifth-seeded Buffalo Gap 76-46 in the Region 2B semifinals in Elkton.

It was the sixth time Nickel has eclipsed the 40-point mark in his career and broke his previous scoring high of 45 that he set in a win over rival Spotswood last season in Penn Laird. His 46 points also set a program single-game record.

After Nickel scored eight points to help the Eagles begin the game with an 11-0 run, the Bison relied heavily on the play of their senior point guard Rivenburg to chip away at the lead and cut the deficit to three heading to the second.

But each time Gap started to gain any sort of confidence, East Rock — spearheaded by Nickel — responded. That included an 18-2 run in the second quarter that seemingly put the game away.