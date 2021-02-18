Ex-Gap standout Carter Rivenburg to make debut against Dukes

HARRISONBURG — He’ll play his first college game Saturday in the same venue where his time as a prep standout for Buffalo Gap ended more than two years ago.

Since then, Carter Rivenburg has graduated high school, walked on at Virginia Tech, left the Hokies’ program and transferred to Morehead State in Kentucky. The Eagles, a Pioneer Football League member, visit James Madison on Saturday for a non-conference noon kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“Kind of funny how it works out,” Rivenburg said by phone this week.

It was November 16, 2018, when he rushed for 333 yards and two scores, but Gap came up short in a loss to East Rockingham in the Virginia High School League Region 2B semifinals at JMU.

The week before, Rivenburg set a VHSL playoff record with 390 rushing yards against Clarke County. And as a senior for the Bison, he tallied 2,990 yards on the ground to go along with 41 rushing touchdowns.

“They were good days,” Rivenburg said.

Rivenburg, a redshirt freshman, said he expects to be used at running back some on Saturday against the host Dukes. At the position, Morehead State returns senior starter Issiah Aguero, who accumulated 952 all-purpose yards in the last season.