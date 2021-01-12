Fast start lifts Wilson Memorial girls basketball over Buffalo Gap

“I told the girls at the half that lead is not safe with (Amaya) Lucas on the other side,” said Bryan of Gap’s 1,000-point scorer, who had only four first-half points. “She has the ability to take over a game in a heartbeat. She is a great player.”

And right on cue, Lucas hit four free throws that helped the Bison chop the deficit to 26-25 when Kaley Acord hit a short jumper at the 3:13 mark.

But the Hornets responded by going on a 12-3 burst to open their biggest lead of the game to that point at 38-28 with under a minute left in the quarter. Baska hit from downtown to ignite the surge, while two consecutive Bison turnovers led to Ashley Morani’s three-point play and Flint’s driving layup that cap the run.

Gap managed to trail 38-31 going to the final eight minutes, but the Hornets twice built 11-point leads, the last 47-36 with 3:24 left after a Brooke Cason basket.

The Bison made things interesting in the final minute when back-to-back Lucas scores sliced the margin to 49-45 with 19.1 seconds left, they never got any closer.

“I was pleased with our overall effort,” Morgan said. “We are coming along. We need that first win to really build the confidence.”