Fishburne Military School cancels football and soccer seasons

Cross country avoided the fate of football and soccer and will continue its season as planned. The non-contact nature of the sport allows it to proceed without any significant concerns.

Although public schools likely face a financial hit from the delaying of football season, Black said the value that sports bring to the students is the primary thing being lost by the cancellation.

“Sport is a part of their education,” Black said. “You might not learn as much academically, but the quantifiable attributes that you want to take on in life, I think you learn more on the athletic field than you do in the classroom. I think in the education proposition that we offer, sports are even elevated because there’s a lot of leadership attributes that are learned in athletic competition. It’s hard to replicate that in any other form.”

The football and soccer teams had begun practice already before finding out their seasons would not proceed. The initial decision was disappointing to students, but they have found something else to put their passions into, according to Athletic Director Cederick Broadhurst.