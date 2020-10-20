Fishburne Military School cancels football and soccer seasons

The list of opportunities to see high-school athletes perform this fall shrank even more last month when Fishburne Military School’s Board of Trustees voted to cancel the football and soccer seasons.
Fishburne originally planned to be one of the only programs moving forward with sports this fall, with public schools and private schools opting to delay until the spring. However, the board decided proceeding with football and soccer was not worth the risk associated, according to Fishburne Superintendent Captain Mark Black.
“It was strictly about risk management,” Black said. “As things progressed, our desire was to have the sports seasons. The board looked at some other states and how they were proceeding, and ultimately it was decided that this was not an appropriate risk for us.”
At this time, it is uncertain whether football and soccer will be played in the spring at Fishburne. The size of Fishburne makes it difficult to schedule several sports in the same season as Fishburne encourages their athletes to participate in multiple sports, Black said.
“With schools our size, many of our football players are also our baseball players, our lacrosse players or our track-and-field guys,” he said. “We have limited capability of having a fall schedule in the spring because many of our fall athletes have a spring sport that they’re going to play. And I think that is representative of the vast majority of independent schools.”
Cross country avoided the fate of football and soccer and will continue its season as planned. The non-contact nature of the sport allows it to proceed without any significant concerns.
Although public schools likely face a financial hit from the delaying of football season, Black said the value that sports bring to the students is the primary thing being lost by the cancellation.
“Sport is a part of their education,” Black said. “You might not learn as much academically, but the quantifiable attributes that you want to take on in life, I think you learn more on the athletic field than you do in the classroom. I think in the education proposition that we offer, sports are even elevated because there’s a lot of leadership attributes that are learned in athletic competition. It’s hard to replicate that in any other form.”
The football and soccer teams had begun practice already before finding out their seasons would not proceed. The initial decision was disappointing to students, but they have found something else to put their passions into, according to Athletic Director Cederick Broadhurst.
“In our setting, because these kids are so closely knit, they rallied around each other, but now they’re having fun again. The first couple of days were tough, but now with our intramural program, they are all in,” Broadhurst said.
For athletes interested in playing at the college level, the Fishburne coaches are helping them by reaching out to colleges to advance the recruiting process in any way they can for their students, Broadhurst said.
