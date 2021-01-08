Flint, Morani lead Wilson Memorial girls basketball team past Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — High school sports is back!
It was a long and bleak 303 days since the last sporting event was played involving an area public school, but all that was forgotten when Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial trotted out on the court Friday night for their Shenandoah District girls basketball clash.
The Green Hornets turned up the defense in the second half, limiting the Cougars to only three field goals and 11 points en route to a 70-34 romp.
The atmosphere definitely wasn’t the same with only 25 fans allowed in the gym and the socially-distanced bench areas where chairs were scattered about, but that mattered not to all the players who were just thrilled to finally being playing basketball again.
The game was the first sporting event on the Wilson grounds since Feb. 14.
Wilson celebrated Senior Night for its six seniors, and they led the charge by scoring 49 of the team’s 70 points.
“We were worried that there wasn’t going to be a season,” said senior Madison Flint, who tied fellow senior Ashley Morani for team-high scoring honors with 14 points. “We are really excited to have the opportunity to play.”
Senior Korinne Baska said the team will do anything to be back out on the court, even if that means playing in masks, which the Hornets will have to do Monday at Turner Ashby.
“Masks or no masks, we just want to play the games,” she said. “It felt so good to be back out there playing basketball again.”
Flint, Baska and their teammates are going to have the chance to play a lot of basketball as they Hornets have four games in five days to open the condensed calendar, which will have only 14 regular-season games.
The opener wasn’t a masterpiece by any means, but the Hornets started finding their brushstrokes as the game went along. Unfortunately the same couldn’t be said for the Cougars.
Draft was plagued by 36 turnovers, 18 in each half, and it didn’t score a field goal in the second half until 6:25 remained in the game. The Cougars never led and only had three ties, the last one at 6-6.
“We goal is to turn the other team over,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said.
Wilson’s victory spoiled the return to the bench for Draft head coach James Carter, who is back with the Cougars after a three-year hiatus.
The Hornets led 13-10 after the first quarter, but started to seize control by beginning the second period on a 10-0 spurt that was sparked by a pair of field goals from Baska.
Back-to-back turnovers by the Cougars led to paint baskets by Joya Payne as Wilson extended the margin to 33-15.
“We started to find our groove and that got our defense going,” Baska said. “We were playing together and feeding off each other.”
Madi Armentrout kept the Cougars within striking distance by scoring eight straight points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play, enabling Draft to trail 35-23 at the break. The senior finished with 12 points to pace her team.
But the Hornets broke the game open in the third quarter, holding Draft without a field goal, while going on another 10-0 blitz that opened a 50-26 advantage with 2:05 left in the period. Flint had half of the points during the run, all following Cougar turnovers.
“I told the girls at the half to relax,” Bryan said. “We shot the ball way too tight in the first half. The girls just wanted to play so well right out of the gate instead of relaxing and letting the game come to them.
“Last year we stunk it up in the third quarter in several games, and we had a lot of discussions on no letdowns in the third quarters this year,” Bryan said. “I was very pleased how we played as the game went on.”
After Monday’s game at Turner Ashby, the Hornets are on the road again Tuesday at Buffalo Gap. The Cougars host Staunton on Tuesday.
Wilson won the jayvee game 27-16. CC Robinson led the Hornets with seven points, while Elsie Bradley and Kierstyn Pierce each tallied six. For the Cougars, Megan Walter and Hailey Cox both had five points.