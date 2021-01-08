Flint, Morani lead Wilson Memorial girls basketball team past Stuarts Draft

“We were worried that there wasn’t going to be a season,” said senior Madison Flint, who tied fellow senior Ashley Morani for team-high scoring honors with 14 points. “We are really excited to have the opportunity to play.”

Senior Korinne Baska said the team will do anything to be back out on the court, even if that means playing in masks, which the Hornets will have to do Monday at Turner Ashby.

“Masks or no masks, we just want to play the games,” she said. “It felt so good to be back out there playing basketball again.”

Flint, Baska and their teammates are going to have the chance to play a lot of basketball as they Hornets have four games in five days to open the condensed calendar, which will have only 14 regular-season games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The opener wasn’t a masterpiece by any means, but the Hornets started finding their brushstrokes as the game went along. Unfortunately the same couldn’t be said for the Cougars.

Draft was plagued by 36 turnovers, 18 in each half, and it didn’t score a field goal in the second half until 6:25 remained in the game. The Cougars never led and only had three ties, the last one at 6-6.

“We goal is to turn the other team over,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said.