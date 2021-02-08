Fluvanna’s second half dominance too much for Fort Defiance boys basketball team to handle

“It’s always a challenge coming over here,” he said. “It’s always great competition. We played a really good Charlottesville team last Wednesday. I think the second half of that game was a turning point for us to learn how we needed to play, and so far we carried that over our last two games. I think we got better playing like we need to tonight.”

Fort Defiance after the second quarter had trouble handling the pressure and showed signs of their youth, especially from the line where the Indians went 5-of-13. Fort also missed several shots in the paint and force up shots from the perimeter leading into transition buckets for the Flucos.

“They knocked us on our butt right from the get-go,” Fort head coach Brandon Fulk said. “They were much more locked in from the very beginning. I don’t know if that is due to a lack of experience. I thought we did a really good job weathering the storm. I think we were down 17 and we had it back to four heading into halftime.