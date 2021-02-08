Fluvanna’s second half dominance too much for Fort Defiance boys basketball team to handle

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fluvanna County Flyin’ Flucos used a 35-15 second-half blitz Monday night to pull away for a 65-41 win over the Fort Defiance Indians in the first round of the Region 3C boys basketball tournament.
The Flucos used the efforts of junior Maurice D’Alessandro and senior Xavvier Copeland to help pace their scoring on the night. D’Alessandro scored 19 and Copeland added 17 in the road victory to get them into the semifinals where they will travel Wednesday to Liberty Christian Academy. LCA whipped Turner Ashby 80-54 in its first round matchup.
D’Alessandro ignited Fluvanna County’s second-half surge with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Flucos had watched a 25-11 lead after the first quarter dwindle to 30-26 at the break.
After Fort senior Ryan Cook hit twice, D’Alessandro bombed another triple as the lead went back to nine.
The Flucos extended their margin to 48-33 lead after three quarters.
The Jefferson District foe started the fourth quarter on a similar pattern as it did throughout the night with relentless pressure and a quick, efficient offense to put the game away by the midway point.
Fort scored only 15 second-half points.
Fluvanna County head coach Heath Bralley said how proud he was of his team’s performance on the road in the playoffs.
“It’s always a challenge coming over here,” he said. “It’s always great competition. We played a really good Charlottesville team last Wednesday. I think the second half of that game was a turning point for us to learn how we needed to play, and so far we carried that over our last two games. I think we got better playing like we need to tonight.”
Fort Defiance after the second quarter had trouble handling the pressure and showed signs of their youth, especially from the line where the Indians went 5-of-13. Fort also missed several shots in the paint and force up shots from the perimeter leading into transition buckets for the Flucos.
“They knocked us on our butt right from the get-go,” Fort head coach Brandon Fulk said. “They were much more locked in from the very beginning. I don’t know if that is due to a lack of experience. I thought we did a really good job weathering the storm. I think we were down 17 and we had it back to four heading into halftime.
“I think the kids and myself felt pretty good going into half, and I’ve always felt that the beginning of the third quarter is important and most of this year we’ve been a good third quarter team, [but] they blitzed us and unfortunately we threw in the towel and didn’t handle that well,” Fulk said. “I think clearly they were the better team and they were locked in ready to go from the get-go. Hopefully it’s a learning experience for our younger guys that are returning.”
The first quarter was a period of runs for both teams. The Flucos got off to the early 10-0 lead as the Indians forced up shots and had miscues.
Fort finally got on the board with a 3-pointer from sophomore Tyreek Veney. Then sophomore Kaden Johnson hits another 3 on the next possession, forcing Fluvanna County to call a timeout at 10-6.
After the timeout, the Indians cut the deficit to two points, but the Flucos ended the 8-0 run on consecutive layups from Copeland. After Fort’s run, Fluvanna County embarked on a 15-0 spree thanks to offensive rebounding and capitalizing on Fort’s turnovers for a 25-11 margin after eight minutes.
Fort showed fight in the second quarter, outscoring the Flucos 15-5 to get the margin to a manageable 30-26 at the break.
Cook led the Indians with 17 points and Veney tallied 13.
Fulk said the Shenandoah District regular-season championship will have an impact on the program moving forward and how his team can grow from this loss.
“It’s the first time we won a district title since 1996,” Fulk said. “It’s been a tough few years for this program. I hope the senior class that went through a lot of tough times that a lot of those seniors, aside from Ryan, saw their roles really change and younger guys were getting more opportunities and playing more. I thought all those kids handled that change of role really well.
“I think this year’s group has raised expectations again for the program and hopefully has us going in an upward direction. I’m excited in what we can be next year. I think we got a group that’s hurt and hopefully this ending will be motivation for next year,” he said.
FLUVANNA COUNTY 65, FORT DEFIANCE 41
FLUVANNA COUNTY (65) — Edmonds 4 2-2 11, Rittenhouse 0 1-2 1, Copeland 8 1-2 17, Bruce 3 0-0 7, Ferguson 4 0-0 8, D’Alessandro 6 2-2 19, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Brown, Smith, Cannady, Campbell, Silverman, Gowans, Franklin, TOTALS 26 6-8 65.
FORT DEFIANCE (41) — Dove 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 2-5 8, Jones 0 0-2 0, Veney 6 0-0 13, Cook 7 2-4 17, Gutshall 0 1-2 1, Simmons, Sutton, Wright, Liskey, Angel, TOTALS 16 5-13 41.
FLUVANNA COUNTY 25 5 18 17 — 65
FORT DEFIANCE 11 15 7 8 — 41