Shenandoah District football reflects on 2020; prepares for 2021

Floyd said players, coaches and staff at Stuarts Draft had to be dressed in four different time slots and shifts to make sure numbers stayed under control.

Luckily with the new season ahead, many COVID guidelines have been reduced, and the quality of practice and training has improved.

“It feels good to be able to get your kids together,” Floyd said. “It feels good to have competitive games [and] events after weightlifting. Before, you would just lift in pods, get them in, get them out. Now it’s lift them, take them outside, compete against each other and to me, it makes the kids better competing. I think they’ve enjoyed that the most.”

Like his fellow coaches, Waynesboro Little Giants head coach Brandon Jarvis also learned a lot from his team during his first season with the school.

“I think one of the things that a lot of coaches of all sports realize is importance of communication, especially when you’re trying to build a team, trying to get the kids to come together, and they’re not physically together,” Jarvis said. “I think that was one of our biggest challenges and lessons that we learned — to think outside the box to come together.”