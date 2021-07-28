Shenandoah District football reflects on 2020; prepares for 2021

FISHERSVILLE — For the first time in two years, there will be Fall football in the Valley.
Shenandoah District football media day was held at Wilson Memorial High School on Wednesday, as players and coaches addressed the media to discuss the upcoming season.
For Wilson Memorial head coach Drew Bugden, the new season couldn’t come soon enough.
“We were grateful for playing last year, but I wish that [we] could’ve played more games,” Bugden said. “We took the ‘plus one’ game just to get another one in for those kids, but I’m just happy that they get another opportunity to play and do what they love doing.”
Stuarts Draft Cougars head coach Nathan Floyd gave credit to the players last season, noting that after all of the changes they adopted to last year, returning to a fall schedule shouldn’t be a problem.
“We had a lot of guidelines and a lot of adjustments that coaches needed to make which made us change some of our habits, and the kids handled it better than us old guys,” Floyd said. “When you get older, you get stuck in your old ways. The kids just adapted and had to change a lot what they did just to have a season, just to be able to play games.”
The spring 2020 season was full of challenges.
Even pre-game steps like dressing in the locker room had to be changed for the Spring 2020 season.
Floyd said players, coaches and staff at Stuarts Draft had to be dressed in four different time slots and shifts to make sure numbers stayed under control.
Luckily with the new season ahead, many COVID guidelines have been reduced, and the quality of practice and training has improved.
“It feels good to be able to get your kids together,” Floyd said. “It feels good to have competitive games [and] events after weightlifting. Before, you would just lift in pods, get them in, get them out. Now it’s lift them, take them outside, compete against each other and to me, it makes the kids better competing. I think they’ve enjoyed that the most.”
Like his fellow coaches, Waynesboro Little Giants head coach Brandon Jarvis also learned a lot from his team during his first season with the school.
“I think one of the things that a lot of coaches of all sports realize is importance of communication, especially when you’re trying to build a team, trying to get the kids to come together, and they’re not physically together,” Jarvis said. “I think that was one of our biggest challenges and lessons that we learned — to think outside the box to come together.”
While the new season is set to begin and the schedule format will return to normal starting next month, the shortened offseason has become an adjustment for several teams.
“It’s been a completely different offseason,” Floyd said. “Everything’s rushed. The equipment rehab has been rushed. A lot of our weight room has been rehab for kids who were injured [and] some of it’s just maintaining the strength they already have.”
Regardless of the changes, all three coaches and their teams are ready to get back on the gridiron for the 2021 season.
Opening weekend begins Aug. 27.
Waynesboro will visit Riverheads, Stuarts Draft will host Monroe, and Wilson Memorial will face off against the Staunton Storm on the road.
“I’m excited for the kids to be able to look up in the stands and actually see their parents, their friends, and community members there physically supporting them,” Jarvis said. “I think that means a lot to a high school kid playing any sport that he knows that there’s people that are behind him in whatever he does.”