Former Lee coach Scott Girolmo takes new job

Former Robert E. Lee High School football head coach Scott Girolmo is on the move again.

Girolmo, who left Lee (now Staunton High School) after the 2019 season to take the head-coaching job at Class 6 Battlefield in Haymarket, has been named the new coach at Class 5 Prince George, which is outside of Richmond. He will coach Battlefield in the spring season, which starts in February, before officially starting at Prince George on July 1, 2021.

Girolmo replaces Bruce Carroll, who coached Prince George for 11 seasons. Carroll was named the school’s athletic director in September.

In his first season at Battlefield, Girolmo had a 4-6 record. During his four years coaching the Leemen, he compiled a 32-18 record, including 13-2 in 2017 when the school made its first state championship game appearance. Lee lost to Appomattox 38-34 in the final minute of the Class 2 title game.

Girolmo’s wife, Ashton, is a Prince George graduate and her family lives in Prince George.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.