Former UNC star Brayden Schnur reaches Pro Challenger quarterfinals

“Let’s go Heels!” Brayden Schnur shouted toward the mezzanine, moments after his opponent, Christian Harrison, double faulted to give him a 7-6(1), 6-7(4), 7-6(6) win on Wednesday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The former North Carolina star, who knows the Boar’s Head courts well from his days competing against Virginia, was having a little fun with UVa fans in attendance.

No matter that Harrison, a qualifier from Bradenton, Florida, never played for UVa (or for any college). Amid the grind of the pro tour, you find motivation wherever you can.

And after failing to convert on five break-point chances in one game late in the second set and needing a medical timeout early in the third to get treatment on his back, Schnur needed every last bit of fuel against Harrison in a match that lasted a whopping 3 hours and 17 minutes.

In the third set tiebreaker, things certainly didn’t look for the 243rd-ranked Schnur. The Canadian trailed 5-1 before mounting a furious comeback that moved him into the quarterfinals of the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger.